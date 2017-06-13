Vintage Kitchen Finds You Need In Your Modern Kitchen

If the expression "everything old is new again" actually holds true, then don't be in such a hurry to clean out your kitchen cupboards—you might want to hang on to a few of those vintage kitchen tools. What makes an item a classic is its ability to stand the test of time; if you can still use it 20 years after you bought it, it is a classic. The popularity of many kitchen items experience ebbs and flows throughout the years. New products come on the scene and shove the older ones to the back of the cupboard. But, over time, a good cook will always reach for the classics, such as the cast iron cookware and slow-cookers, knowing these quality products have stood the test of time and are still relevant, even with new cooking methods and recipes. You may not be able to afford cherry-red retro kitchen appliances, but there are smaller ways you can incorporate vintage appliances and retro items into your kitchen décor. We polled our Food Editors and Test Kitchen Professionals for their favorite vintage items they would take to a new kitchen.