If your kitchen could use some sprucing up, replace your cabinet hardware for an instant upgrade.

The Best Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Without the Paint Buckets? Update Your Cabinet Hardware

If you're looking for an easy way to give your kitchen a makeover without breaking the bank, you may want to give your cabinets a good look. As we learned recently in an article from Apartment Therapy, upgrading your kitchen cabinets' hardware is often a smart and simple move for a refresh without a ton of labor or time involved.

Instead of embarking on a big painting project, HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs is a big fan of replacing outdated kitchen cabinet hardware—and especially mixing and matching various knob and latch styles to give your cooking space a unique ambience.

"I think people can get nervous with mixing the hardware and the metals in general. You have to do it sparingly, but if you do it right, and you don't go too crazy, it gives it some personality and makes it a little more elevated," Marrs told Apartment Therapy's Nicoletta Richardson.

Personally, we're unofficial ambassadors for bin pulls, which give a vintage sort of vibe, and especially the squared-off-style for a more unique option than the you've-seen-it-everywhere rounded bin pulls. In addition to looking great in the kitchen, bin pulls make a welcome addition to a book or display case in your home — and we're pretty sure installing them is less of a hassle than a whole painting project.

It may seem like a little thing, but considering how many times you open and close your cabinets on a daily basis, fixing them up with some gorgeous knobs or handles is really worth it.

If you're looking for more inspiration to revamp your kitchen with just a weekend or so's worth of updates, check out these eight ways to make your kitchen feel brand new.

