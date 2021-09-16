Stylish Home Office Accessories for an Inspiring Workspace

Because no one wants a boring work from home setup.
By Emma Phelps
September 16, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A home office is a space that should inspire creativity, provide minimal distraction, and stay organized. Whether you prefer a blank canvas to truly focus on the tasks you have on hand, or enjoy bold colors in your surroundings, the home office should feel like a space that borders the line of work and play. You need a room that serves all the practical functions of working in an office building while still having the freedom to make it feel custom to your taste. Maybe you have a coffee station on hand, or a wall of books for quick story inspiration. One way to ensure your home office fits your needs is to have stylish home office accessories on hand that are functional and still fun.

Desk accessories don't have to be completely utilitarian to serve your needs. Switch things up with a rose gold desk supplies set that includes a stapler, tape dispenser, binder clips, and paper clips. Instead of having a regular wall calendar hanging in your space, go for an acrylic one that's stylish and will even make that Friday afternoon meeting look exciting.

If your home office also serves as the workout room, guest bedroom, or any other dual-use space in your home, organization is a top priority. Keep everything in your office corner tidy on shelves, in drawers, or in a desktop organizer. A dual-purpose space could also mean that you have to take the Marie Kondo approach and edit your belongings down to what truly brings you joy. A tiny room doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. There are plenty of ways and tools to elevate your small home office space so that it's still organized, beautiful, and comfortable to work in.

There's a world of stylish home office accessories waiting for you to create the motivational space of your dreams. So, scroll on, and shop till your creative heart is content.   

Credit: Amazon

Acrylic Marble Desk Organizer

BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com

Never misplace something on your desk again with this nine-compartment organizer.

Credit: Nordstrom

Acrylic Base Memo Board

BUY IT: $34; nordstrom.com  

Display photos, creative thoughts, and notes on this minimalist memo board.

Credit: Amazon

Rose Gold Desk Supplies Set

BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com

Who doesn't love a matching moment? Feel stylish while using this desk supplies set. Even the staples are rose gold!

Credit: Nordstrom

Appointed Signature Gift Set

BUY IT: $36; nordstrom.com

Give yourself the gift of organization and style in your home office. This set from Appointed, a Washington, D.C. based brand offering elevated paper products, includes a 2022 Task Planner, a to-do pad, and a set of six number two pencils.

Credit: Amazon

Desktop Organizer Bookshelf

BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com

Display your cute desk accessories on this two-tiered bookshelf. It comes in five different colors so you can match it to the surface of your desk. 

Credit: Target

Project 62 Drawer Set

BUY IT: $18; target.com

If you're short on drawer space, add more storage with these sleek matte-finished drawers. You could even stack a few on top of each other.

Credit: Amazon

Acrylic Laptop or Monitor Stand

BUY IT: $20.89; amazon.com

Free up space on your desk by placing your monitor or laptop on top of this stand. When you're not using it, you can easily tuck your keyboard or other supplies underneath.

Credit: Target

Hexagon Cork Bulletin Boards

BUY IT: $8.99; target.com

Display your memos in style on these small hexagon cork boards. Whether you stack them in a column, line them in a row, or cluster them together, your wall is sure to be a beautiful display of organization.

Credit: Amazon

Acrylic Wall Calendar

BUY IT: $78; amazon.com

Never miss a meeting or appointment again with this easily customizable and dry erase wall calendar. You can even purchase a pencil holder that attaches to the bottom of the calendar.

Credit: Target

Dry Erase Desktop Computer Pad

BUY IT: $22.99; target.com

Place this dry erase board between your keyboard and monitor so that you can easily jot down your thoughts in meetings or as you work throughout the day.

Credit: Ballard Designs

Bunny Williams Leather Charging Station

BUY IT: $119.20; ballarddesigns.com

Don't leave your electronics tangled in a pile. Stow away cords that aren't quite the aesthetic of your space in this charging station and keep your electronics ready for duty.

Credit: Amazon

Leather Desk Pad Protector

BUY IT: from $13.99; amazon.com

Protect your wooden desk with a stylish leather desk pad. It will keep your laptop and water glass from sliding around while you work.

Credit: Ballard Designs

Acrylic Wall Organizer

BUY IT: $201.99; ballarddesigns.com

Free up space on your desk with this acrylic wall organizer that has space for everything you can imagine. The acrylic slots also make it easy to see what supplies and notes you have stored.

Credit: Amazon

Sharpie Gel Pens

BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com

Everyone needs a reliable set of pens, and these Sharpie 0.7mm black ink pens have over 17,000 ratings with five stars on Amazon.

Credit: Target

Audrey Desk Lamp

BUY IT: $45; target.com

A reliable desk lamp is a must in any office space. This sleek lamp design allows you to adjust the lamp height and you can choose between a white or black finish, so it's sure to fit in your space.

Credit: Amazon

Bic Brite Liner Pastel Highlighters

BUY IT: $4.20; amazon.com

These highlighters are a pastel twist on the classic colors. With over 5,000 ratings and five stars on Amazon, they're reliable and stylish.

Credit: Etsy / Walabreakdore

Nordic Retro Glass Pen Holder

BUY IT: $31.02; etsy.com

Choose between three beautiful handblown glass colors for an eye-catching pencil display.

Credit: Amazon

Desk Extender Clamp-On Tray

BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com

This piece may not be quite as stylish, but it is practical. If you're in need of a few more inches of desk space, use this clamp-on extender to make a larger work station. When you're done using it, you can either remove it from your desk or fold the tray over.

Credit: Target

Studio McGee Wood and Leather Magazine Holder

BUY IT: $50; target.com

Expand your office space – and still keep it organized – with a sturdy magazine holder. Since not all jobs involve keeping several issues nearby, you could also use this leather organizer to hold files.

Credit: Amazon

Under-Desk Adhesive Storage

BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com

Looking for a storage option that doesn't take up space on your floor or desktop? These self-adhesive, under-desk drawers are easy to install, and provide discreet office storage space.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com