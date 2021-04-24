5 Spring Home Décor Trends We’re Swooning Over This Season
Every year, as the azaleas and daffodils sprout their first bulbs of the season, Southerners tend to have their eyes set on the outdoors. We pine for that first warm-weather stroll and breathe a sigh of relief when we can finally share suppers under the patio string lights once again. But springtime isn’t just about what’s blooming outside—it also signals a new season for the home, too. We spend weekends Spring cleaning and evenings poring over Pinterest as we contemplate that perfect Spring home refresh.
This year, the experts at Chairish—the largest online marketplace for vintage and bespoke furniture and décor—have dished out their predictions for what’s trending this season and beyond. And there’s more than a few styles we’re saving to our own inspiration boards. Want a head start on your warm-weather makeover? Here are five trends that'll be sprouting up in our homes this Spring.
Super Greens
After a whole year spent on the inside (of our own four walls) looking out, it’s no wonder we’re all itching for reminders of the outdoors in our homes. Last year, many of us turned to actual, living greens (AKA houseplants) for that much-needed pop of nature, and this year, it seems we’re taking inspiration from one of Mother Earth’s most prevalent hues. “Super Green,” which Chairish describes as a shade that’s “bright without being overpowering,” nods to the trees and grasses while providing a lively hit of color to your home. Try it on living room throw pillows, cushions in an outdoor room, or as a pretty wall color in a kitchen (like this fab little nook in designer Courtland Stevens’ Savannah home). As Chairish says, consider this “your new neutral in 2021.”
All Things Scalloped
Want to decorate your home like a pro? The secret has long been in the details. This year, look to scalloped edging to steal the show. The simple, elegant motif graces everything from lampshades and baskets (we love this find from Anthropologie) to jute rugs. But bolder homeowners can go a step further by splashing the seashell-inspired pattern on their walls, too.
Palampore
Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking. But hear this unique variety of chintz out. Made in India in the 18th century and popularized as bedcoverings and wall-hangings, this pretty floral is having a renaissance for its statement-making potential. The larger motif often depicts a mural-like scene with flowering trees, but can also apply to a repeat pattern of large-scale florals. Consider it as upholstery on an accent chair, or as a wallpaper backdrop (find this one on Chairish) for your uber-sophisticated guest room.
Rattan, Wicker, and Cane
These beloved ‘70s materials aren’t going anywhere soon. But this Spring, what used to be merely a retro accent in a living room corner—say, with a stylish bar cart—is now fully prepared to take over much more of your home. Seating sets fashioned from the natural material can bring laid-back vibes to living and sunrooms. Those looking for a subtler, more collected approach can sprinkle the material throughout with side chairs, lamps, and artwork.
Quilts
Good news for those of us who adopted the pandemic hobby of quilt-making last year: The fruits of your labor are about to pay off. With the popularity of artisanal everything gaining more steam each year, these lightweight, hand-stitched blankets are suddenly cool again. Drape your creations (or a purchased find, such as this pretty Etsy one) over each bed in the house for an especially cozy feel. Or, hang the extra-special ones on a wall for easy 3D artwork.