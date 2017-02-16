Nothing welcomes spring to your house more than a bold front door color, a vibrant container, and a wreath that you can make yourself. Daffodils, primrose, tulips, pansies, columbines, and more abound in eclectic colors that help you ward off the grey and grim cold of winter. These spring door wreath ideas are pretty and fresh, not to mention an easy activity for a weekend afternoon. All you'll need are some of your favorite blooms from the farmers market, foliage for filling and fluffing, wire, and a wreath base, which you can make or conveniently find at craft stores. However, depending on the design of your wreath, a simple wire hanger may suffice as the support. Otherwise, grapevine and plastic will also do the job. Here are our best spring door wreath ideas to put a pep on your doorstep. Err on the side of too many flowers and too much foliage when stocking up—you can always arrange the leftovers into simple bouquets. There's nothing worse than being halfway through your wreath and realizing you're running out of florals. Plus, for a truly full look, you'll want to pack things tightly together, so a little will not go a long way.