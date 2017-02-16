These DIY Spring Wreaths Will Brighten Your Door
Nothing welcomes spring to your house more than a bold front door color, a vibrant container, and a wreath that you can make yourself. Daffodils, primrose, tulips, pansies, columbines, and more abound in eclectic colors that help you ward off the grey and grim cold of winter. These spring door wreath ideas are pretty and fresh, not to mention an easy activity for a weekend afternoon. All you'll need are some of your favorite blooms from the farmers market, foliage for filling and fluffing, wire, and a wreath base, which you can make or conveniently find at craft stores. However, depending on the design of your wreath, a simple wire hanger may suffice as the support. Otherwise, grapevine and plastic will also do the job. Here are our best spring door wreath ideas to put a pep on your doorstep. Err on the side of too many flowers and too much foliage when stocking up—you can always arrange the leftovers into simple bouquets. There's nothing worse than being halfway through your wreath and realizing you're running out of florals. Plus, for a truly full look, you'll want to pack things tightly together, so a little will not go a long way.
A Basket Wreath
Don't need an entire entry makeover, but still looking for a change? Think beyond the typical circle and opt for this square door hanging instead.
MAKE IT
- Line a small wire basket with sheet moss. Fill two-thirds of the basket with empty plastic water bottles to take up space without adding weight and also help with drainage.
- Top the bottles with a layer of soil.
- Arrange spring flowers and foliage in the soil. We used snapdragons, pansies, violas, dusty miller, maidenhair fern, string of pearls, and golden variegated sweet flag.
The Succulent Circle
An all-green wreath has never looked this cool.
MAKE IT
- Begin with a living wreath form. We used a medium size with a 20-inch-diameter wire ring. First, line the form with damp sheet moss or sphagnum moss cloth. Then fill with potting soil.
- Enclose the soil with more moss on the backside. If applicable to your form, place the back of the form over the packed wreath, and close.
- On the front of the wreath, make small holes with scissors or needle-nose pliers. Insert clippings (we used succulents, ivy, ferns, and reindeer moss), and use U-shaped florist pins to secure the plants in place.
The Flower Basket
Simply swap out the bouquet when you want a new look.
MAKE IT
- Start off with a square grapevine wreath. Lightly coat it with a layer of white spray paint.
- Soak a small, round florist foam cage in water to make it damp. Use florist wire to affix the cage to the bottom center of the square form so it faces out (not up).
- Take a bouquet of flowers (here, we used white anemones), and cut each stem in half.
- Insert the top half of each flower stem (the part with the bloom) into the top of the florist foam cage. Insert the bottom half of each stem (just the stem) into the bottom part of the florist foam cage.
- Then disguise the remaining visible foam by pinning Spanish moss to it and covering it with ribbons tied in a colorful bow.
The Citrus Wreath
This is an ideal late spring wreath, with its gorgeous colors on the cusp of summer.
MAKE IT
- Either procure a square-shaped wreath base from a craft store or bend a wire hanger into your desired shape. Buy fake fruit from a craft store.
- Prepare your foliage—cut stems to the desired length. Make sure to keep them long enough to attach to the base with wire.
- Bunch together foliage and attach to the wreath base with wire, wrapping the wire several times around the leaf bunch and around the base. Repeat with remaining foliage.
- Using clear fishing line, attach fake fruit to the corners of the wreath. For items like grapes, you can simply weave the line between the fruit before using a plastic needle to thread the fishing line through the wreath and tying a knot in the back to secure.
- For the citrus or other round fruits, attach them to the fishing line with a dab of hot glue. After the glue dries, thread the fruit through the wreath in the same way you would attach the grapes.
Carrot Wreath
The Easter Bunny is all over this one.
MAKE IT
- Start with a floral foam cage. Soak it in water.
- Arrange your flowers in groups to form the carrot shape, starting with the tip. Tie off each bunch with floral tape. Use flowers with delicate stems sparingly, as they won't last as long and you'll need to replace them over the life of your wreath. Do not trim stems.
- Insert the bunches into the floral foam to form a triangle, cutting stem length to aid with placement and shape as you go. Top the arrangement with greenery to form the carrot stem.
Rose Wreath
This delicate wreath adds the finishing touch to a Kentucky Derby porch party.
MAKE IT
- Gather coral and white roses, along with the lose greenery of your choice.
- Using floral tape, create bunches of flowers and greenery. Trim stems if necessary, but keep them long enough (six to eight inches maximum) to secure to the base.
- Working with a pre-made or homemade round wreath base, use more floral tape or wire to secure the flower bunches, evenly spacing those with flowers around the circle.
Burlap Carrot Wreath
We teamed up with Certified Celebrator Brittany Young from Bowling Green, Kentucky, to craft this bright, festive wreath to celebrate Easter.
MAKE IT
- Wrap foam cones in orange felt and tie off the tops with green ribbon to create the carrot stem. Hot glue the smaller carrot to the side of the larger carrot.
- Tie strips of burlap around a wreath base or wire coat hanger bent into a circle.
- Attach the carrots. If your wreath base is a hanger, use clear fishing line to tie and secure the carrots. If your wreath base is floral foam, use toothpicks and hot glue to attach the carrots.
The Floating Wreath
No foam, no wire, and just a little water gets you a pretty arrangement.
MAKE IT
- Fill a clear, tapered bowl three-quarters of the way with water.
- Using flowers with flexible stems and lightweight twigs and greenery, arrange so that they float on the water. Prop up larger flowers on the side of the bowl.
- Add heads of smaller flowers, like cherry blossoms, and let float.
The Flowerpot Wreath
A simple branch of greenery creates a delicate finish.
MAKE IT
- Place a floral foam insert into your desired flowerpot. If you are using live flowers, soak the floral foam in water first.
- Arrange your flowers, pushing the stems into the foam to secure. Be sure to vary stem lengths for visual interest.
- Using a long, flexible branch of greenery, install it in the floral foam to create an arch. Attach additional flowers to it if you wish. Hot glue works well for fake flowers, while floral tape is good for live stems.
Wreath Basket
The key to this wreath's longevity is pre-potted plants.
MAKE IT
- Fill a wire basket with Spanish moss or moss filler.
- Depending on the size of your basket, you could opt to then place live, plastic-potted flowers into the arrangement and hide the containers with moss.
- Otherwise, tuck floral foam into the moss and then secure live or fake flowers into the foam.