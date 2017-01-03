Do You Know Your Sofa Types? Here's How to Buy the Right Furniture for Your Space

Is it a sofa or a couch? Does it matter? What's the difference? Nowadays, terms like couch, sofa, and settee are thrown around interchangeably, and have come, for the most part, to mean the same thing. However, historically, couches have been the comfier of the two, derived from the French word coucher, or "to sleep." The less-comfortable sofas were considered more formal and the furniture of choice if you wanted to entertain guests. Thankfully, the sofa has evolved into a seat that is a lot cozier than the original wooden bench fluffed with pillows, and there are many to choose from. If you're redecorating and in the market for a new couch, start with this handy guide before hitting your favorite furniture stores. We'll help you choose a style that fits with both your decor and lifestyle so you can invest wisely.