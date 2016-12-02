Our Best Small Space Decorating Tricks You Should Steal

Walking into Amie Corley's stunning office, you'd never guess that it was formerly an abandoned caretaker's apartment located in the carriage house alongside her 1907 home. The St. Louis interior designer recently realized her longtime dream of transforming the old and empty attic into a home for her growing business, but the space posed a whole puzzle of challenges—including low windows, limited plumbing, and pitched ceilings dipping to 7 feet. She transformed part of the space into a kitchenette that holds plenty of secrets.

Hide Appliances

Corley employed a favorite tiny-kitchen trick by covering the 30-inch refrigerator, 18-inch dishwasher, and microwave with matching cabinet panels. "There's no stainless steel to distract the eye," she says.

Bet on One Bold Color

Embracing the comfort, Corley went all in with her favorite hue, Farrow & Ball Stone Blue (No. 86), painting the walls, trim, cabinets, banquette, and ceiling. "Covering everything in one color actually keeps a small space feeling more open because your eye doesn't get cut off anywhere," she says.

Add Wall Lights

Sconces can be used in place of recessed lights or pendants (when those aren't options). Nestle them anywhere to brighten up enclosed spaces. "They give the same feeling as adding a lamp, but you don't need room for a table to go underneath," Corley says.

Stack Up Drawers and Shelves

The banquette's skinny drawers are ideal for tile samples; Corley bought even more space by skipping rails (those slivers of cabinet that sit between drawers). In the kitchen, a floating shelf offers airy storage without the closed-off look of cabinets.