This 2,500-Square-Foot Cottage is Bursting with Southern Charm

"It all goes down right here," says Keenan. "It's a hard working space for everything from snacks to homework to breakfast. All five of us just climb in." The table is from her childhood breakfast room. The benches disguise hidden storage where Keenan keeps cookbooks and silver.

There is a large sign above the table that reads "Breakfast Lunch Dinner," which Keenan purchased on a trip to Atlanta. "I had it laid out one day, and Matt asked if it was something I was giving away," she recalls. "I said, "No, it's going up!" " She scours flea markets, antiques shops, and even her own attic for objects and art that make cool (and totally original) statements.