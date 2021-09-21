Sherwin-Williams Announces the 2022 Color of the Year is Evergreen Fog

This year’s highlighted hue introduces the new trend of what the paint company is describing as nostalgic mid-tones.

As we enter a new season, you may be thinking about making some changes to your home's décor. We have all spent a lot more time in our homes than we did pre-pandemic, and a change could do probably do us some good. Or maybe as some Americans are returning to working in person, you're thinking of revamping your office or business.

Evergreen Fog SW 9130 - living room Credit: Sherwin-Williams

Well, we may have some fresh inspiration for you. The folks at Sherwin-Williams are once again making predictions for what we will see in home décor trends next year. Today they are announcing that the 2022 Color of the Year is Evergreen Fog SW 9130.

Evergreen Fog SW 9130 Credit: Sherwin-Williams

"Evergreen Fog is a sophisticated wash of color for spaces that crave a subtle yet stunning statement shade," Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams said in a press statement. She continued, "Evergreen Fog inspires us to begin again and is a great choice for modern interiors and exteriors."

The calming, cool color is versatile and can be used to freshen up any space from a home office to a cozy reading nook or even a remodeled kitchen. It's a new, bolder choice for a neutral but can blend perfectly with so many other accents and hardware.

SW Evergreen Fog Design_Powder Room Credit: Stoffer Photography Interiors and Jean Stoffer

"Create depth and texture with a mix of natural-looking textiles. Add a little gleam with a fusion of metals — champagne gold, warm brass, or inky black," Wadden said.

She also has a complete palate to recommend as perfect pairings for this year's spotlight color. Wadden suggests choosing organic neutrals such as Shoji White SW 7042, Accessible Beige SW 7036 and Woven Wicker SW 9104, and tonal luxurious hues such as Urbane Bronze SW 7048, Über Umber SW 9107 and Bakelite Gold SW 6368.

WATCH: 10 Smart Tips for a Successful Kitchen Renovation