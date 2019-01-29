5 Retro Home Trends That Are Making a Comeback

Every generation tends to consider itself the master of trends that they think are new and novel, but, in reality, are actually reinventions of something their parents embraced when they were young adults. It happens in fashion design all the time—and since we typically shop for and buy new clothes fairly regularly, we all have a pretty good idea when a trend has made a comeback (hello, bell-bottom jeans).

Turns out, this cycling of trends happens in the world of home decor and interior design as well, but it can be a little less obvious and the trends tend to stick around longer than they do in the fashion world. Case in point: Mid-century modern design. It's been growing in popularity for the past 10 years (at least) and has essentially turned into the baseline for contemporary design. While elements of mid-century design may be nowhere near their expiration date for everyday folks, the design world is ready to move on—to another bygone era. For the following 5 trends, it's their (second or third) time to shine because they are poised to make a comeback. Here's how you can incorporate each into your home.

Art Deco Furniture

Originally, mid-century modern's clean lines and minimalist approach to furniture design and decor were a direct response to the art deco movement that preceded it, so even though the order has swapped, it makes sense that the revivals of these two styles would follow one another. Art deco emphasizes ornamentation in the form of geometric patterns, symmetry, and old-school glamour. We're seeing the return of this Gatsby-era design in shell-shaped velvet accent chairs and chaises, as well as wood pieces adorned with Greek key, triangle, or zig-zag patterns.

Rattan, Wicker, and Bamboo

If you ask any porch-bearing Southerner, wicker and rattan have never been out, but they are making even more of a mainstream appearance in their natural wood color, along with bamboo, harkening back to the days of the '60s and '70s. The casual materials have certainly seen a resurgence thanks to the overall boho aesthetic that's popular these days, but in more traditional spaces, rattan, wicker, and bamboo are weaving their way into bar stools, headboards, and storage pieces like chests or side tables, all of which add a little coastal-casual charm.

Retro Appliances

For the past several years, stainless steel appliances have been the marker of a high-end, updated kitchen—the more sleek and modern, the better. Now, we're seeing retro appliance designs come back to the showroom floor, whether it's a colorful '50s-era fridge or a replica of an antique wood-burning stove. With the added benefit of modern technology, these retro appliances can be a fun, kitschy addition to your kitchen, or a beautiful element that adds elegance and historic value to your home like any heirloom piece would.

'70s Hues

After years of white and neutral spaces dominating Pinterest and home design magazines alike, it seems we're all ready for a little color. Some of the shades that are dominating the 2019 landscape are straight out of your 1970s-era living room. Avocado green, orange, tans, and browns, and the most popular of all: mustard yellow. Hindsight means we know better than to go all-in with the whole '70s palette, but the earthy tones are wonderful complements to neutrals or even pastels.

Chrome Accents