10 Vintage-Inspired Rattan Decor Pieces You Can Score on Amazon for a Deal
It's no secret that rattan-everything is having a moment. Whether it's a statement-making peacock chair or a casual bar cart, the natural material can add texture and interest to an otherwise traditional space. But rattan—which had its heyday in the '70s with the Boho movement—can also be expensive, with vintage finds running well into the hundreds. Thankfully, you don't need to go vintage to bring this vintage look home: We scoured Amazon's home section and found plenty of seriously chic pieces that look a lot more expensive than they are. Shop these fab finds to give your home a Boho makeover with one easy click.
Small Rattan Stool
It might look like you scored this versatile little side table at an estate sale, so just keep the fact that it's actually a sub-$50 Amazon buy on the down-low when your friends eye its craftsmanship.
Buy it: $36; amazon.com
Decrafts Small Woven Tray
Elevate your dinner parties by serving everything from bread to cheese and crackers on these solid woven trays. (Bonus: They also make a great hostess gift.)
Buy it: $22; amazon.com
Rattan Bistro Set
Give your small space designer vibes with this three-piece conversation set with a slight, curvy frame. For true Boho fashion, pile on the colorful pillows—and don't forget to surround your set with a jungle of potted plants.
Buy it: $227; amazon.com
BlueMake Woven Basket
With two rows of decorative tassels, these natural beauties are worthy of an Anthropologie catalogue. And at $16, they're also worthy of buying multiples (because you can never have too many baskets).
Buy it: $16; amazon.com
Stratton Home Rattan Mirror
Handcrafted from bamboo, this 34-inch wallflower will make an artful addition to an entryway or atop a mantel.
Buy it: $106; amazon.com
Handknit Rattan Cup Holder
Drink cozies are great for football games, but garden parties call for something a little more sophisticated. These '70s-inspired rattan holders take your average pint glass into super stylish territory.
Buy it: $23; amazon.com
Bamboo Chandelier
The statement your dining room needs. This retro-inspired bamboo lantern brings the cozy vibe with its natural tone and allows the light to elegantly filter through.
Buy it: $110; amazon.com
Frecklepot Rattan Plant Stand
These charming drum-shaped stands are multipurpose: Use them to elevate your greens, to rest drinks and snacks while entertaining, or even as extra seating. (The strong structure can handle heavier weights, according to the listing.)
Buy it: $31; amazon.com
Silverwood Table Lamp
Add a hint of Boho style to a bedroom with these lamps, which star a lightweight rattan base and casual linen shade.
Buy it: $65; amazon.com
Kouboo Rattan Loop Nightstand
The artisanal touch that'll take your guest bedroom from humdrum hotel to boutique resort. Not in the market for nightstands? Transform it into a small bar cart instead.
Buy it: $160; amazon.com