Why The Property Brothers Think Breakfast Nooks Beat Dining Room Tables
Preaching to the choir.
Planning a home renovation? Perhaps you've spent plenty of time dreaming about how you'll upgrade your kitchen, but there's one oft overlooked, yet super functional thing you may want to consider adding to your design plans: a breakfast nook.
HGTV's favorite design-loving siblings, The Property Brothers, really want their fans to embrace this practical feature when they embark on their kitchen renovations. As a recent article on Realtor.com profiling Drew and Jonathan Scott's design style over the years pointed out, The Property Brothers once were big proponents of a large dining room table for families and loved ones to gather with lots of chairs crowded around. These days, they're all about swapping this for an inviting breakfast nook with a built-in banquette that serves multifunctional roles. (Of course, for some people, a proper dining room is a non-negotiable, too.)
Their reasoning for adopting the breakfast nook as one of their signatures is simple: "It'll provide a cozy spot for cherished family meals as well as an additional play area for the kids with even more storage for games and toys below," Jonathan said in an episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU from Season 2 when they designed a built-in banquette for his girlfriend Zooey's Deschanel's best friend.
"Storage + style = perfection! We love this unique L-shaped banquette. What a great spot for family dinners or game night!" an Instagram post from The Property Bros echoing Jonathan's sentiment reads. We love the blonde wood, all the pillows, and the natural light spilling in from the windows. Remind us why we'd ever want to eat in a formal dining room again?
If you need breakfast nook inspiration, see our favorite ideas from big, bold, and colorful to small space savior. It's going to be hard zooming in on one idea to roll with, for sure.
If you already have a breakfast nook, do you sing its praises far and wide? In our humble opinion, there's nothing like a cup of tea, a newspaper, and a quiet moment and sacred place to start your day. Three cheers for the breakfast nook.