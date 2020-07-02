Our 60 Prettiest Island Rooms
Add the spirit of the islands to your home with ideas from these inspiring spaces.
Become One With Nature
The fresh green and yellow linens in this guest bedroom on Vieques Island, Puerto Rico, along with the mahogany doors and windows, echo the lush landscape outside. Adding a small potted plant to the bedside table literally brings the outside in.
Get the Look: The guest bedroom floor lamp is from Robert Abbey, and the bed is by Room & Board.
Mix Dark and Light
This St. Kitts great room features dark stained wood—a frequent feature of island design—but also retains an airy feeling thanks to its vaulted ceilings, creamy walls, and natural fiber rugs.
Get the look: The mirror is from South of Market, the candelabra is from shopcandelabra.com, and the table is from Victoria & Thomas Trading Company.
Get Cohesive with Color
This master bathroom’s shimmering Moroccan tiles are a softer take on the vibrant greenery outside and create a relaxing tone for a long soak. The light green tub—instead of a traditional white or cream—unifies the space.
Get the Look: The tub and fixtures are from Waterworks.
Style with Shutters
Many island homes feature exterior shutters that can be opened to take advantage of tropical breezes, or closed during rough winds, but this living room puts a fresh twist on the classic element by incorprating a painted shutter into the décor.
Get the look: The sofa is from Montauk. The sectional is from IKEA. The shutters are from Posh on Palm.
Add a Cheery Hue
Sea urchins are affixed to the bright yellow wall of this Jamaican master bedroom, adding a fun layer of ocean-inspired texture. The rest of the room, decked in neutral tones, balances the wall’s bold color.
Incorporate Natural Elements
This Maui bedroom is full of island style. The ceiling’s exposed rafters and bamboo ceiling, carved bedposts, and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows give the space a Swiss Family Robinson-like feel. Light blue bed linens lend a watery accent that reflects the home’s oceanfront location.
The Thorsons designed the poster bed that their friends at Duck Soup then had made in Bali. Linens are by Lisa Galimberti.
Add Ethereal Accents
A neutral color palette and uncluttered design make this Bonaire bedroom feel like a peaceful spot for relaxation. The airy canopy lends a touch of island style without detracting from the room’s modern aesthetic.
This vignette—in a bright beach house on Anna Maria Island, Florida—cleverly features a circular window in place of a more traditional mirror or piece of art. The buffet’s playful curves and distressed finish provide a nice contrast to the clean, geometric lines of the window.
Get the look: The living room walls are painted White Dove by Benjamin Moore.
Make an Entrance
The seashell curtain hanging over the entry to this bedroom is a fun reminder that the Pacific Ocean is just outside.
Get Jungle Fever
The bold, leafy pattern on this South Padre Island, Texas, banquette creates a tropical atmosphere. Bright eggshell paint, vintage tiki stools, and folding director’s-style chairs further enhance the effect.
Get the Look: The dining room walls are painted Packard Blue from the Dorothy Draper/Carleton Varney Collection. The upholstery fabric and wallpaper are by Carleton Varney by the Yard.
Airy Bedroom
Create the illusion of an impressive poster bed (without the price tag) by attaching a mosquito net above each corner of the bed. Woven seagrass and rattan touches throughout add a rustic island flavor.
Outdoor Living Room
Keep all eyes at sea by echoing Mother Nature's color palette inside. Pops of reds and blues in the fabric echo the flowers and sea, causing an uninterrupted focal point. To keep mold and mildew at bay, use durable, even outdoor fabics for indoor rooms frequently exposed to salty, humid air.
Bold Bedroom Color
Despite the playful colors, the core elements of the room remain simple and straightforward. Be bold with hues, but make sure they complement one another. Combining a warm and cool shade, such as buttercup yellow and lilac, is a good team approach to paint.
Terrific Texture
Color isn't the only way to make an impact. Neutrals can pack a punch if done the right way. Turn up the heat by using natural materials such as stone, woven grass, and raw wood to give a double dose of texture, and reserve bold color for the view.
Laid-back Luxury
A simple poster bed with local fabrics lets the sea speak for itself. A mosquito net is a must, but along with functionality, it adds softness and that whisper of romance every bedroom needs.
Seaside Shower
Wash the blues away with an azure blue tile shower with Greek key accents. Frosted glass allows natural sunlight to stream in without being too harsh or jeopardizing privacy. Eliminating shower doors opens a small space, allowing the feeling of an outdoor shower without the threat of rain or bugs.
Caribbean Classic
Re-create the effortless beauty of the islands by mixing variations of blues and pops of prints throughout a room. Here, the Chippendale headboards frame the room to keep the focus zeroed in on the floral fabric.
Porch Perfection
This outdoor living room is far from a ho-hum porch. Apply the same design ideas used inside to your outside living spaces―it will quickly become the hottest spot in your house. Outdoor lanterns, bamboo furniture, and a ceramic stool will stand up to the elements without sacrificing style.
Ocean-Inspired Oasis
Mosaic tiles transform an ordinarily boring backsplash into durable wall art. Keep the rest of the appliances and cabinetry simple to make the more decorative elements pop. Frame island fronds for an inexpensive D.I.Y. project.
International Interiors
Mix antiques and modern furniture for a cultured sophistication. White serves as the ideal backdrop to allow treasures collected throughout your travels to shine, like these birdcages, Chinese armoires, and the Louis XIV chair.
Crisp Kitchen
The repetition of black-and-white geometric patterns gives this room a calming rhythm. The varying shapes and sizes of stripes and rectangles keep the look from being too repetitive. Oversize basket-weave shades are delightfully unexpected.
Back to Basics
Nothing is more timeless than black and white. But veer away from an ultra-mod, cold look by adding antique wood pieces and a mix of soft-toned pillows to maintain the uncluttered, laid-back ease of the islands.
White Wash
The bath is an ideal opportunity for an all-white room. It just sparkles, appearing fresh and clean and inviting. The unique scale of the sink and mirror lend a modern touch.
Tropical Touch
Rethink wall art. Hand-painted blossoms and an antique tub add charm to this calming bath. The bare wood floors keep the space from being too sweet.
Effortless Ease
Painting the floor and ceiling the same color opens up the space, making the room appear larger. Steer clear from muted hues and paint walls a saturated color like this royal blue.
Rustic Kitchen
Distressed walls, lighting, and cabinetry give this kitchen a sense of depth and history that most new homes lack. If time isn’t on your side, try distressing techniques such as sanding furniture, or scouring flea markets for goods with patina. Mix things up with a freshly lacquered turquoise backsplash.
Tropicana Paradise
Carmen Miranda knew a thing or two about island style. Take a tip from her hat and choose prints that communicate the whimsy and fun of the beach. Pattern success comes when you keep the rest of the room understated with whitewashed walls and ceramic floors.
Entertaining Spot
Keep your prime spots for sunset cocktails casual. Make sure you provide plenty of seating for guests, as well as a quiet place to chill out alone.
Ocean Blues
Sea-inspired hues are a foolproof choice that lends successful results. This classic blue-and-white palette enhances the surrounding views and provides a relaxing feel for this indoor/outdoor escape.
Poolside Preppy
Browse through vintage photos and old Hollywood movies from the 1950s and ’60s to get design ideas. Bamboo caning, latticework, and pagoda-inspired umbrellas are staples from that era.
Vintage Appeal
Whitewashed wood in this Jamaican kitchen shows off the natural material’s texture and imperfections—creating a lived-in-for-years look. An old brass curtain rod acts as a towel holder and becomes a point of interest in the room.
Smart Thinking
Make the most out of small island spaces by utilizing tricky angles. Built-in shelves allow storage for books, and wooden beams provide creative places to store clothing accessories.