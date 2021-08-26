After spending so much time at home in the last year and a half during the pandemic, it's completely understandable that many are turning towards revamping their space. The home renovation business is booming as so many of us have decided we are sick of staring at those outdated kitchen cabinets or the color on the walls in the bedroom. PPG brand paints is here with a suggestion that could solve your decorating dilemmas. They announced the 2022 color of the year is Olive Sprig (PPG1125-4).

Credit: PPG

The crisp, earthy, grey-green color "color represents regrowth in a post- pandemic world, mimicking nature's resiliency," as a press release from PPG states. Amy Donato, senior color marketing manager, PPG paint says in the same statement, "As many of us know following a year of lockdown, the easiest way to shift your mindset is to change your environment. While we begin to trade sweatpants for strappy shoes, recipes for reservations, and a night in for a night out, our paint color preferences are shifting too, in both residential and commercial spaces." She continues, "DIYers, property managers, designers and architects are shifting away from the stark, neutral palettes of yesterday and opting for color in all forms. Call it rebellion, but we are certainly here for the resurgence of optimistic colors to guide us into a new era of home design."

PPG Olive Sprig in Living room Credit: Gross and Daley

This hue, while definitely a defined color, is still a versatile neutral that will compliment an array of natural materials and architectural elements like unique wooden armchairs, bamboo flooring, or contrast beautifully with a natural slate fireplace.

"Olive Sprig is a relaxed but enticing green that emulates the feeling of soothing aloe vera or a fragrant plant – brightening any space with organic liveliness. A versatile color that lives well inside or outside, Olive Sprig blends in with nearly any environment," the statement reads.