These Sheets Are So Comfortable, Even My Cat Is Obsessed
It’s been about a year since I welcomed two cats into my home. One of them is a cuddle bug that’ll snuggle up on any soft surface. The other, however, never cuddled. That is, until the Parachute Home linen bedding entered our lives.
The gray sheets quickly became a favorite of my cuddle-avoidant cat. Soon she was spending afternoons lounging on the bed with her sister (a rare occurrence as they’d rather not admit each other’s existence most of the time) and finding her way into the bed late at night to snuggle up against me.
By human standards, Parachute Home’s Linen Venice Set is perfectly comfortable. The signature bedding was crafted as an homage to the brand’s California roots. Unique to this set, the bedding is designed purposefully without a top sheet — although you can always add one to your order later if that’s your preferred way to sleep. Personally, I sleep better at night knowing that my sheets are made without toxic chemicals and they come in 10 colors, so there’s something for everyone.
But, the best part of the soft linen sheets is that for every set sold, the brand donates a bedding net to Nothing but Nets, the world’s largest grassroots campaign working to prevent vulnerable families from malaria. To date, Parachute Home has donated over fifty thousand bed nets.
The Venice set did feel scratchy for the first few weeks I used them (there was also a decent amount of lint that came off of them onto my mattress and in my dryer), but linen typically gets softer over time. After a few washes, they feel incredible. They’re also cut a bit oversized for a cozy-chic, rumpled look: the pillowcases don’t fit snugly to the pillows, but it’s nothing I can’t overlook.
But don’t just take my word for it. The linen sheet set has received over 1,300 5-star reviews, with customers raving about the look and feel of their new bedding.
“I absolutely love these sheets. We won’t go back to cotton,” one reviewer wrote. “I am sleeping all night, something I haven’t been able to do in a year!”
Another reviewer writes that they were hesitant to purchase another set of linen sheets because a previous set (from another brand) was stiff and hard to sleep on. Eventually, thanks to personal recommendations, they purchased the Venice set and found it “well worth the money.”
For humans and cats alike, it seems these linen sheets make you want to spend the whole day in bed, lounging in cloudlike softness, and right now, you can get 20% off sitewide until May 31. Other top Parachute faves include the classic bath towels, bath mats, and the Eco Comfort Mattress, so head to the site and fill your cart while the sale is still on.