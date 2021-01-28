Overstock.com's Little-Known "Shop by Style" Section Is Taking Our Décorlust to New Heights

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Home is where...everything is. These days at least. Spending endless time at home this past year has made us all appreciate our spaces a bit more, as well as come to realize when certain weathered areas could use a bit of an update. (Or a houseplant!)

As editors, we're always on the lookout for incredible products for our readers, from Valentine's Day gifts to bedding sets. All the better if they are affordable and stylish, to boot. That's why we were so excited when we heard from the HouseBeautiful.com grapevine about Overstock.com's hidden "Shop by Style" section that allows you to browse incredible home furnishing deals by interior design looks.

With a slew of styles to choose from ranging from mid-century modern and coastal to farmhouse and Scandinavian, there's something to please every kind of customer. Personally, we're swooning for the beach house style collection, which includes everything from a grain wood solid wood panel bed frame (Buy It: from $473.49; Overstock.com) to a modern floral outdoor area rug (Buy It: from $43.99; Overstock.com). Needless to say, we're going to have to give ourselves a time limit for shopping today, so we don't get too carried away.

In addition to the "Shop by Style" functionality, the bottom of the landing page also gives you the ability to shop by room, with options ranging from entryway and office to a kid's room and laundry room. We're all about picking an approach for our entire home's décor, but some might prefer breaking down their shopping by the room, or if you're only redesigning one area of your home, you may find navigating by these options more practical.

