Designer-Approved Tips That Make Decorating an Open Floor Plan a Little Less Daunting

Add Architectural Interest Where You Can

"It is more important than ever to define space in an open concept living area. Otherwise, everything feels like it is just swirling around on an open sea," says Austin's Avery Cox of Avery Cox Design. Her best tips? "I try to create depth, rhythm, and visual rest through architectural elements such as subtle ceiling changes, arched openings, and color, but I also like to lean on decorative pieces like area rugs, oversized lighting, and paired furniture," she says. "My strategy is to tame the chaos by dropping big anchors across the landscape of your open space. Start with a large scale sofa, a saturated swath of paint color, a giant chandelier, or a big rug if you're feeling daunted! Always play with scale, light, and color to create spatial hierarchy and make your big space feel easy and intentional."