How Four Designers Perfect Mountain Cottage Style

Display Vintage Art (Including Portraits)

Sabbe's best styling advice? "I love old art," she says. "Nothing beats a vintage painting. I always tell my clients to create their own stories, look at the piece and let it resonate with them. Who cares if it was not a commission of an exact scene in your life? Make it yours."

The same goes for vintage portraits, Sabbe says. "If you don't have an actual painting of your great-great-grandfather, find one. I have a guy in my dining room that totally looks like he could be a first-generation Sabbe — and so he is."