24 Modern Farmhouse Kitchens To Inspire Your Next Refresh
None of our lives have been the same since 2013, when Fixer Upper first aired. The modern farmhouse magic of Chip and Joanna Gaines has charmed us all, so much so that it can up the resale value of your house in a big way. Trends come and go, it's true, but this one has some serious staying power (shiplap included). Whether you want to make your forever home more welcoming or are renovating with the intent to sell later, these 25 modern farmhouse kitchens are certain to inspire.
Something Old, New, & Blue
Between the shiplap walls, reclaimed wood, skirted sink, and stove, there are plenty of nods that make you feel like you're in a real farmhouse. The statement in this kitchen is its patterned mint backsplash that feels fresh and fun.
Keep it Simple
Sometimes it doesn't take much to make a statement. This pared down kitchen is anything but boring, utility inspired concrete countertops alongside beehive inspired glass lights and milk glass accents for a subtle farmhouse inflection.
Door's Always Open
Black windows are one of the symbols of a modern home. When paired with charming details such as mid-toned wood and a farmhouse sink, the home becomes a dichotomy of old and new in the very best way.
A Country Tile
A chic and subtle farmhouse influence is found in the complementary wood beams, stools, and range hood. The rest of the kitchen, including the hardware and two-tone cabinetry and island, is perfectly contemporary. The standout is the graphic tile that ties the two aesthetics together.
A Statement Made
At first glance, this kitchen is 100% farmhouse. At second glance however, you notice the pops of navy, dark wood, and woven leather stools that would beg to differ.
Best of Both Worlds
What would be considered a fairly modern kitchen is transformed by the wood finishes, shiplap, and pendant lights. By infusing these farmhouse details, you get a space that feels both grand and intimate.
New Build, Old Style
Is there anything more quintessentially farmhouse than a porcelain apron-front sink? The thinned paint coating the walls and dark-stained window continue the aesthetic, while the inset cabinets and marble countertops lean more modern.
It's All in the Details
So much of this kitchen is fresh, like the tiling, or traditional, like the cabinetry design. One key element brings it into modern farmhouse territory: the slightly distressed millwork found on the island, cabinets, and range hood.
A Little of This, A Little of That
Every detail in this kitchen contrasts with the next, creating a dynamic space that somehow still ends up being beautifully cohesive. You can see this most prominently between the dark cabinets and white island, the patterned backsplash and reclaimed wood, and the copper light fixtures and counter stools.
Sit & Stay A While
The wood beams and beadboard on the ceiling, especially when paired with soapstone countertops, send a clear message about their farmhouse influence. Industrial details such as the light pendants, range hood, and black windows work together as well.
Mountain Modern Farmhouse
Industrial pendant light? Check. Porcelain cabinet knobs? Check. Light wood cabinets? Also check. To bring an edge to these elements, we introduced a statement making copper sink and olive window trim.
In Black & White
This classic white kitchen is accented by black countertops and stools, creating a mod contrast. All around the room, rustic accents like the shiplap, pendant lights, and a skirted sink lend themselves to the signature balance of modern farmhouse style.
Two Shades of Gray
Over the past ten years, gray has been considered a modern color—even more when there's two different tones of it involved, as there are here. The shiplap, copper kitchenware, and many other details keep feeling cozy and welcoming, as all the best farmhouses are.
In the Dark
Modern and moody in all the major details, it's all the wood accents that lend itself to the farmhouse aesthetic. The stools, open shelves, and wood beam brighten up the space and bring contrast.
Got the Blues
The first thing you see when you look at this kitchen? The fresh black counters and black splash, then the rustic white shiplap. The cool navy cabinets play both sides of the field, feeling at once modern and farmhouse.
Mixed Metals
So much stainless steel and copper would be right at home in an industrial kitchen, but somehow it's equally welcome here amongst the antique furniture and board-and-batten shiplap.
All Good in the Hood
Everything about this kitchen exudes warmth and comfort—the mantel-like hood, black metal hardware, whitewashed cabinetry, and shiplap ceiling especially. Everything, that is, except for the stainless steel stove and range that remind you that this may be a 19th century farmhouse, but it has in fact been restored to the modern era.
Into the Light
The very definition of bright and airy, this kitchen combines a farmhouse sink, beadboard, and brass with sharp lines and metal stools that add a new kind of character.
Balancing Act
The juxtaposition of metal—the island, hardware, and hood—with vintage—dining furniture, plates, and chandelier—is undeniably modern farmhouse.
A Nod to Mod
This kitchen leans more modern than farmhouse, with graphic tile and smooth, simple cabinetry. The gold hardware and copper accents, though mostly shiny and new, still wink at the rustic.
Wood You Rather
The many wood tones throughout the kitchen add an undeniable warmth alongside glossy hardware and cabinetry. Different finishes continue the contrast and balance.
Come 'Round
Matte black cabinets are cool and edgy, but take on a whole new identity when paired with a mid-tone wood counter and antique stools purchased in Round Top.
A Range of Styles
All the wood in this space makes a farmhouse-inspired statement, especially the range hood. Meanwhile, the counter-to-ceiling subway tile, stools, and light fixtures bring industrial flair to the space.
Island in the Sun
This kitchen may not have a farmhouse table, but the island with its Windsor stools and vintage-looking light fixtures are equally inviting. They add a bit of rustic charm to the otherwise new open concept space.