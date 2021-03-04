There's an Entire Section of Modern Farmhouse Decor Hiding on Amazon (and It's Good)

Neutral colors, shiplap wainscoting, fresh plants, and wrought iron accents are the tenets of modern farmhouse decor. If you're anything like us, you've long appreciated this classic style inspired by country living, and became only more enthralled by it in recent years thanks to Chip and Joanna Gaines and a myriad of other interior designers who've embraced the look. While part of the fun of decorating in this style is sourcing pieces from local artisans and relying on a bit of DIY know-how, there's an unexpected website where you can find heaps of rustic decor and furniture. Yep, we're talking about Amazon.