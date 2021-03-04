There's an Entire Section of Modern Farmhouse Decor Hiding on Amazon (and It's Good)

Neutral colors, shiplap wainscoting, fresh plants, and wrought iron accents are the tenets of modern farmhouse decor. If you're anything like us, you've long appreciated this classic style inspired by country living, and became only more enthralled by it in recent years thanks to Chip and Joanna Gaines and a myriad of other interior designers who've embraced the look. While part of the fun of decorating in this style is sourcing pieces from local artisans and relying on a bit of DIY know-how, there's an unexpected website where you can find heaps of rustic decor and furniture. Yep, we're talking about Amazon.
Here us out. Amazon has a little-known section dedicated to modern farmhouse decor and furniture. It might not be as inspiring as walking through a vintage outpost or visiting a specialty furniture store, but shopping for new things on Amazon can be just as satisfying. Plus, instead of paying exorbitant shipping fees or figuring out how to return your thrift store haul home, your Amazon Prime account makes the delivery process easy and affordable.
The modern farmhouse hub has both large pieces of furniture and small decorative items to shop. Think couches, desks, throw pillow covers, mirrors, and wall sconces—just to name a few of the items that await. So if you're redecorating or simply want to spruce up your space with a couple of new things, check out Amazon's selection of modern farmhouse-inspired decor.
Prices start at $10, so grab your credit card and keep scrolling to take a look at some of our favorite pieces from the special section on Amazon. Fair warning: You're going to want more than just one.
The list of things you could keep organized in this metal storage bin is basically endless. It’s an elevated way to keep throw blankets, toys, or even pantry goods hidden in plain sight.
Bring some greenery into your home with this eucalyptus wreath. Whether you hang it on the front door or use it as a part of a centerpiece for your dining room table, the light green leaves are sure to pop.
Buffalo check is practically synonymous with farmhouse decor, and you can get a set of two throw pillow covers in the iconic print from Amazon for under $15 while it’s on sale. The covers are available in multiple sizes and come with invisible zippers, so you can put them on whatever pillows you have lying around for an instant refresh.
When it comes to home decor, it’s all in the details. That’s why we love this set of matte black serving utensils. Use them to serve your next meal in style. (And, yes, they’re dishwasher-safe).
If you have a larger home improvement project in mind, like installing a ceiling fan, take a look at this rustic wooden option with an industrial cage light. Not only will it provide some much needed airflow during the warmer months to come, but it will look stylish doing it.
There are so many ways to style this galvanized tray. You could use it to serve up drinks or appetizers to a small crowd; let it sit on a coffee table or ottoman to hold beverages and remote controls; or have it collect mail and keys in the front entryway on a console table.
This metal mirror looks industrial and distressed, and it would fit nicely in the bathroom or hallway of a modern farmhouse. It even has a convenient built-in shelf for holding small items, from skincare products to plants.
Set up your home bar with this rolling cart made of metal and wood. It has two large storage shelves that could just as easily display coffee, tea, or even overflow kitchen essentials.
This antique-inspired brass wall sconce is the epitome of rustic country decor, and it comes with everything you need to install it in your home. We think a pair of these gooseneck light fixtures would look lovely on the porch, in the kitchen, or above the bed.