Merry and Bright Family Home

By Amy Bickers
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn
A holiday highlight is being welcomed into friend's gracious homes that are full of the Christmas spirit and many holiday decorating ideas. Southerners always do Christmas decorating well making the holiday season very merry and bright. This North Carolina home exemplifies what makes the month of December so happy in the South. The classic white house with the countless wreaths and red ribbons are seen in every town and really kick off the Christmas spirit. This holiday house tour shows that Christmas décor can naturally fit into your home's aesthetic. You move a chair [even if usually they sit together as a pair] to pick the perfect place for your Christmas tree. You pick up accent colors for your wrap and ornament color palette. You string a little holiday spirit through each room – not to forget your home office turned wrapping station. Play the holiday tunes on Pandora and be inspired by this gracious Southern home decked for the holidays.
The Smith House

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

When Beth and Kevin Smith first moved from New Jersey to North Carolina, it was a homecoming for Beth, who is native to the state. But the house they selected was all white with what’s politely called “good bones”—meaning that it wasn’t bad but was somewhat boring. Beth and Holly Phillips, interior designer and co-owner of The English Room, quickly got busy bringing in Beth’s personal style.

Interior design: Holly Hollingsworth Phillips, The English Room, Charlotte, NC; englishroom@bellsouth.net or 704/377-3625.
Note: all fabrics and wallcoverings are available through The English Room.

A Happy Home

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

“The clean slate made it easy to add color, wallpaper, and lighting,” Beth says. “A friend of mine walked in my house for the first time and said, ‘Oh, what a happy house!’ I loved that. I don’t know if it’s conscious, but I think that’s always the vibe I’m going for.”

Love It? Get It!
Wallpaper: Summertime in Sand by Brunschwig & Fils.
Mirror and lamps (on buffet): The English Room.

Family Portrait

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

As Christmas draws near, Beth, Kevin, and their children, Mac and Lilli, all lend a hand to decorate, adding simple touches that mark the season without overwhelming the home’s everyday charms. Take a tour of the Smiths’ “happy” holiday home.

Living Room

In the formal living room, the tile on the fireplace was the starting point. "I think it’s important to highlight things that are original to a house. The blue tile became the inspiration for the entire room,” Beth says. Holly found a matching blue fabric for two tufted wing chairs that flank the fireplace (one chair is moved to make room for the Christmas tree). The painting over the fireplace is a contemporary statement in an otherwise traditional space. The colors in the painting are repeated throughout the house.

Dining Room

This room highlights Beth’s preference for symmetry and clean lines. “I was definitely going for traditional with some edge,” she says. Beth wanted her new built-in china cabinet to look original to the circa-1920s house. The floral-print wallpaper has a hand-painted look that gives the room a feeling that is “somehow formal and informal at the same time,” Holly says.

Family Room

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

The family spends most of their time together in this room. Grass cloth wallpaper lends warm texture to the space, as does the mix of patterned fabrics on the room’s upholstered pieces. The red sofa is Beth’s favorite piece. “The closely arranged seating area makes this the best place to hang out with family,” she says. Double French doors, custom-made to match doors that were original to the house, lead out to the patio.

Office

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Tucked in the back of the house, the office is “all Beth,” Holly says. “She really is that organized.” Beth says, “Organizing is really all about editing. Decide what you need to live simply. Donate or get rid of the rest.” Choosing storage pieces that are aesthetically pleasing helps. “Utility as art is one of my favorite aspects of decorating. The funky bowl that holds crayons in my breakfast area gets more compliments than antiques I have in the living room.”

Love It? Get It!
Wall paint: Middlebury Brown (HC-68), by Benjamin Moore.
Chair cushion fabric: Pink Poppy by Hable Construction.

Kitchen

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

“The builder had done a great job of making classic choices such as the white subway tile, the vintage-style hardware on the cabinets, and a mahogany top on the island,” Beth says.

Love It? Get It!
Wall paint: Sherwood Green (HC-118), by Benjamin Moore.
Pendant lights: Large Isabella Column Pendant by Juliska.

Stove Alcove

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

The stove is set in an alcove with a mantel and plenty of display area and workspace.

Breakfast Area

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Drawing on the color of the tile and trim paint, Beth kept many of the accessories white. The only ingredient the kitchen and breakfast area still needed was color. They chose Sherwood Green by Benjamin Moore for the walls and then punched it up by painting inexpensive West Elm dining chairs bright green. Another addition: the built-in bench to add seating space and storage.

Mac’s Room

Mac’s bold blue room began with the multi-colored bedding. From there, Beth paired catalog finds (such as the rug from PBteen) with budget-friendly custom touches (such as the monogrammed pillow sham).

  • Love It? Get It!
    Curtain fabric:     Chevron in Brown (2644030) by Schumacher.
  • Rug: Retro Rings Rug in Brown by PBteen.
  • Side table: Rustic Block Side Table, by West Elm.
  • Bedding: The Wide Stripes Bedding collection from The Land of Nod.
  • Geometric pillow: Blue and Natural Double Concentric by Jonathan Adler.
  • Football print: Rush the Field Wall Mural, by PBteen.

Lilli's Room

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This cheery room was inspired by the graphic floral wallpaper. They continued the pink-and-green color scheme with bedding and fabrics and then punctuated with a hot pink chandelier and green desk accessories. Awning-like valances and a canopied reading hideaway keep the room youthful and dreamy.

Beth's Style Secret
Design your children’s rooms to reflect their personalities. Create a palette of colors they like, and accent with motifs of some of their favorite things.

Master Bedroom

Two of the major color players in the Smiths’ house are paired in the master suite, keeping the room restful yet crisp. “There are lots of blues and chocolate browns throughout the house, but the shades vary,” Holly says. In the master bedroom, walls painted Benjamin Moore’s Palladian Blue offer a soothing base. The floral curtains add a feminine touch, while the bed linens take a masculine turn with a bold monogram that complements the dark wood tones found in the furniture.

Master Bath

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

The bath gets its pretty palette from a medallion-print wallpaper by Seabrook, a Southern source.

