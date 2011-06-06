65 Calming Bathroom Retreats
Bath décor doesn't have to be all about function—beautiful form is actually the difference between a ho-hum room and a relaxing retreat. Save space with sliding doors or add light with glass ones; consider heated floors and cool pallets, a soaking tub and a spa shower, historic details and clean, modern lines. Keep a large bedroom bath fresh and airy with neutrals or ramp up the style in a small one with pattern and color. With a little imagination, you can transform a sideboard into a dual-sink vanity; turn a vintage cabinet into a compact linen closet; or hide plumbing and add storage with well-placed cabinetry. So explore our favorite bathroom decorating ideas, and let us inspire you to dream up a few of your own. Creative bath décor will absolutely change the way you think of this key area of your home, whether you're building, remodeling, or just dreaming.
Go for Pattern
Patterned wallpaper brings style to small spaces. This bath gets its pretty palette from a medallion-print wallpaper.
Let in Light
This trio of windows, set a little higher than usual, lets in lots of light while still allowing for privacy.
Open Up the Space
Give your master suite flow with French doors and glass walls. Instead of a basic doorway between this master bedroom and bath, architects visually opened up this master suite by designing a glass wall as a divider, with grommeted curtain panels that can be pulled for privacy. This look is both beautiful and versatile.
Hide the Plumbing
Required plumbing parts don't have to ruin your under-sink open shelf look. Open cubbies below these two bowl sinks have removable panels in the back to allow access to pipes.
Design a Modern Tub Surround
Need a crisp and sophisticated tub surround? Enclose a bathtub with wood for an innovative, freestanding option. A sturdy, low wooden box was designed for housing this tub.
Use Local Accents
Keep your master bath from feeling too generic by including local materials. A shell-encrusted mirror adds softness to the sleek marble bath and clean, white walls of this coastal bath.
Wrap the Room in Tile
Gray tilework on the floors, along the walls, and as the tub surround unifies the area.
Choose Calming Colors
Soft blues are good options when you're aiming for a relaxing atmosphere. Give your master suite a cohesive look by painting the bath walls just one shade lighter than the bedroom walls.
Save Money with Beaded Board
Beaded-board walls cost less than tile. To ease installation, use 4- x 8-foot plywood sheets. The vertical lines of the beaded board make this master bath look taller.
Include a Linen Closet
It's unlikely that you'll ever hear someone complain about having too much storage. Here, plentiful linen and toiletry storage is integrated into a large wall in the master bath.
Look for International Inspiration
There's a never-ending wealth of ways to bring your travels home in your decor. Like Japanese shoji screens, these glass doors separate the tub and shower stall from the dressing area.
Save Space with a Sliding Door
A standard swinging door can take a lot of floor space in your bath, but a sliding door is convenient and compact. A modern barn door slides along a track to close off this bath. The bright saffron color ties in with the saffron-and-gray bedding and updates the look.
Accent with Color
Bring color into a neutral bath by painting your vanity in an accent hue.
Add Drama with Contrast
Up the contrast in your master bath by pairing rich, dark wood with lighter neutrals. A dark vanity and tub surround play off the white and gray finishes and fixtures in this master bath.
Divide and Conquer
Two vanities and a divided walk-in closet keep morning and evening routines running smoothly. Here the vanities are split by the tub keeping the plumbing lines grouped together.
Choose a Signature Color
Be bold in your color choice. The vibrant aqua wall color in this master bath is picked up in the accent tile and accessories.
Include a Place To Sit
Sure, you can apply your makeup while standing, but it's always nice to have a place to sit while you get ready. Here, the makeup area is integrated into the his-and-hers vanity unit. Always be sure to include a couple of electrical outlets close by.
Make Your Escape
Bring the relaxation home with a spa-inspired master bath. The master bath mixes crisp, polished pieces with textured grass cloth wall coverings and curtains to give it a warm spa-like feeling.
Try Texture
Color isn't the only way to add pizzazz to your space. This bath has a monochromatic color scheme, but the textures of the materials keep it interesting.
Splurge in the Shower
The shower is a small and defined space where you can afford a little splurge, whether it's on amazing shower-heads or sensational tile. The light blue hue of this Carrara marble floor and shower may make you feel as if you are showering in the ocean.
Keep Toes Toasty
Sometimes it's the unseen elements that make the biggest difference in your master bath design. An electric heating mat was installed under the travertine tile of this master bath.
Visually Divide the Space with a Sink
Visual cues and dividers can be used to separate the bathing area from the rest of the master bath. This vanity is centrally located, dividing the different areas of the bath, but the see-through glass countertop and vessel sink bowl help keep the room visually open.
Give Natural Wood a Starring Role
There's no need to paint all of your surfaces. Use stain-grade natural wood to give a depth of color and tone to your space. The honey-colored cabinetry, flooring, and trim featured in this room take center stage when paired with a limited color palette.
Add Historic Character with Classic Materials
There are thousands of amazing tile options available, but some staples will always be classics. Created from unused attic space, this master bath glistens with classic white subway and reproduction hexagonal floor tile.
Hide Clutter with Baskets
If you have open shelves, use large baskets to corral small toiletries and accessories. Here, each sink has its own dedicated bin to keep his-and-hers from getting jumbled together.
Use Art as Inspiration
Sometimes design inspiration is no further away than your favorite painting or print. A beautiful poppy print inspires the rustic green finish found on the vanity and medicine cabinet in this master bath.
Mix Your Neutrals
Play with whites, beiges, and grays in the same space. Cut-stone tile covers the floor, and limestone accents the countertops. Hexagonal tiles, in variegated natural hues, act as a border for the tub surround, wrap around the shower, and adorn the sinks' backsplash.
Add Character with Architectural Details
Interesting architectural elements are a thoughtful way to make your master bath unique. An arch-topped shower adds architectural character to this master bath.
Multiply Shower Fixtures
Dual overhead showerheads and hand-held sprayer options are the stars of this large and luxurious shower space.
Decorate with Trim & Molding
Large expanses of wallspace are always hard to decorate. A combination of flat boards and trim enhance this area.
Add Built-Ins
Storage always seems to be in short supply. Cabinets under these windows conceal the tub's plumbing lines, provide storage for towels and bath products, and create a display space for plants and artwork.
Try an Island in a Large Space
No longer just for kitchens, islands can be major assets in baths, too. This built-in adds six more drawers for storage.
Camouflage a Laundry Room
Double-louvered doors keep the washer and dryer neatly tucked away in a separate tiny room when they are not in use. Keeping the bath and laundry spaces the same color creates cohesiveness and allows them to function as one room.
Organize with Vintage Pieces
If built-ins aren't possible, add storage and style with an antique cabinet. This homeowner stores towels and toiletries in a green vintage dental cabinet.
Mix Materials
Don't feel hemmed in by one particular style. Unexpected combinations lend an eclectic sensibility to your master bath. Luxurious materials, like marble, are juxtaposed with rough beams and concrete floors in this space.
Include an Alcove
Don't overlook small ways to incorporate convenient storage. A decorative tiled alcove next to the tub in this master bath is a great place for soaps and other toiletries.
Try User-Friendly Design
Make as many elements adjustable as possible. Mirrors hung on a pivot point are versatile and user-friendly.
Use a Nonstandard Vanity
Instead of purchasing a standard vanity, repurpose a vintage piece of case furniture with a new top and plumbing fixtures. This black-lacquered sideboard makes a perfect double sink with a few modifications.
Use a Mixture of Lighting Types
General, accent, and task lighting are all important in your bath. Natural light reduces the need for electric lights and cuts energy costs. The frosted glass doors allow the natural light to spill into the rest of the suite.
Separate the Space
Separate the toilet and vanity with a half wall to preserve a little privacy. This homeowner took advantage of the extra wallspace and hung a black-and-white print.
Use History as Inspiration
Be mindful of your home's historic style in the bath too. The natural wood finishes paired with stained glass, pottery, and a craftsman-style mirror give this bath a distinctly Arts and Crafts feel.
Mix Materials
Instead of using tiles that "match," select tiles that "coordinate" for big impact. This bath has a rich depth of texture created by a mix of finishes. Plain rectangular tiles and circle-patterned tiles pair nicely with dark wood and smooth porcelain finishes.
Use Clean Lines
For a contemporary look, use furnishings and materials with crisp, straight lines. The clean rectangular shape of this vanity is reflected in the tile.
Get Creative with Cabinets
Just because it's the standard way doesn't mean it's the best way for your home. Research different cabinet configurations to find the best layout for your master bath. Instead of a traditional upper cabinet with doors on the front, this configuration offers separate shelves for each vanity.
Integrate Your Accent Tile
Make your accent tile a unifying feature by using it in several places throughout the master bath. This backsplash tile is also used as an accent in the flooring, tying the room together.
Use Classical Shapes
Instantly bring implied architectural character by using classic structural shapes in your furniture and accessories. The gothic arch in the vanity cabinet doors is repeated in the mirror.
Coordinate Colors
Put a twist on your bedroom color scheme to unify your master suite. This patterned wallpaper coordinates with the color scheme used in the bedroom.
Play with Patterned Tile
Punch up your space with a pretty patterned-tile floor. In this master bath, the intricate tile floor takes center stage while the rest of the room remains fairly neutral.
Try a Tall Backsplash
Exaggerate the height of your backsplash for a luxurious look that isn't arbitrary. Lining it up with the window mullions and mirror tops create a clean, unbroken horizontal line around the room.
Look for Creative Ways To Add Seating
Don't just allow for plumbing parts in your tub surround. This wood tub surround has enough depth to do double duty as a bench.
Keep it Comfortable
Floor-to-ceiling linen draperies can create a relaxed atmosphere and add softness, privacy, and light filtration to your master bath.
Add a Little Sparkle
The homeowner relocated the tub and tucked it into a cozy surround that includes a pair of glass-shelved hanging cabinets and an inset beveled mirror. The mirror adds sparkle and enlarges the space, while the rows of open shelving give the room lots of storage and a vintage-apothecary feel. There's a lot going on in this tiny room, but the classic black-and-white palette with brass accents keeps things from looking chaotic. The millwork's lacquered finish adds depth and polish, and the traditional pattern of the marble hex floor tile is a nod toward the house's 1930s roots.
Use Practical Materials
"Laid out in a pattern, this Ann Sacks tile gives the same graphic punch as a painted floor but is much more practical for a bath," says designer Phoebe Howard.
Choose a Freestanding Vanity
A hand-painted, marble-topped sink base feels like antique furniture rather than a standard built-in bath cabinet.
Think Beyond the Bath
Painted black, the window frame extends the eye outward. The completely enclosed courtyard esures this bath is totally private—no window treatments required!
Add Personality with Flea Market Finds
Use vintage pieces, like this antique Coke bottle crate, to store towels and toiletries.
Lighten Up
Get the benefit of natural light as well as privacy by installing a sky light in your bathroom.
Use Mirrors in Creative Ways
Get the look of French doors without losing privacy. Substitute mirrors for clear glass window panels.
Introduce History
Add storage with a vintage washstand. Here, the honey color of the washstand and marble countertop inspired the room's color palette.
Mix and Match Tile Materials
Mix neutral tiles with bright glass accent tiles. Here, vibrant green pops against clean white.
Try Hotel-Style Luxury
Who says you have to leave home for luxury? Fine finishes, such as the granite countertops, tile, and elegantly distressed cabinetry, lend hotel appeal in this master bath.