This Family Transformed an Aging Getaway into Their Isle of Hope Dream Home

Some artists find inspiration in a muse, while others find it in a perfect canvas. For garden designer Holley Jaakkola, the switch immediately flipped when she first laid eyes on a verdant waterfront property in Georgia’s quaint Isle of Hope community. “There were hundreds of antique camellias, native azaleas, and lots of old boxwoods that I was really excited about,” she recalls of the large yard enveloping her family’s now-forever home outside Savannah. “We’re just surrounded by nature. It couldn’t be more serene.”

But for the Jaakkolas and their two daughters, outdoor assets were only half the attraction. Anchoring the sprawling property was an 1850s Federal-style estate replete with old-timey charm, from wide front porches to original wavy glass windows pierced with bullet holes (souvenirs from the home’s Civil War days). For Jaakkola, these imperfections were badges to be embraced. So the avid preservationist set out to restore and renovate the home (plus its barn and guesthouse) to honor its past while still creating a fresh and functional space for her modern-day family. The result is a laid-back Lowcountry retreat dripping with character. On the inside, one-of-a-kind local artwork mixes with eclectic antiques and natural wonders. Outdoors, they kick back in patio chairs hand-hewn from an ancient live oak that was on the property.

With a rich history that extends all the way down to its furniture and accessories, this is a home with more than a few stories to tell. But most importantly for the family, it’s where they find comfort in a community that just couldn’t be friendlier. “Idyllic is the word I would use to describe Isle of Hope,” says Jaakkola. “It’s the kind of place where neighbors are always getting together on porches for a glass of wine or gathering on the docks to watch the boats drift by. It’s just really special.” Here, Jaakkola shares how she transformed an aging getaway into a coastal-meets-country dream home.