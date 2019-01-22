We're Loving This Lowcountry Farmhouse House Plan

Soothing: When decorator Sarah Bartholomew thinks about Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, that's the word that comes to mind. And who could blame her? From the majestic coastline to the gas lamp-lined streets, the picturesque enclave emits gentle relaxation at every turn. Therefore, when clients asked her to twirl up their newly constructed home, that single word—soothing— became Bartholomew's design mantra. "I wanted to replicate the community's overall feel throughout the interiors," the decorator explains.

The bones of the home—the Southern Living Lowcountry Farmhouse (Plan SL-2000)—gave her a good start. The 2,754-square-foot home, designed by the Court Atkins Group in Bluffton, South Carolina, is rooted in the Lowcountry vernacular. "The main goal here was to create a relatively timeless look, with classic Southern elements such as a gracious porch and a wide central passage that allows for pleasant cross breezes," says William Court, lead architect on the design. While genteel, the home is far from straitlaced thanks to farmhouse-inspired finishes such as rough-hewn hardwood floors and shiplap-paneled walls, in addition to the appropriately low-key floor plan. "The idea was to combine casual materials and a sunny open concept for a home that just instantly makes you feel at ease," Court says.

With those attributes as her framework, Bartholomew set out to blend the sophisticated and the serene, just as Palmetto Bluff does. First up, a palette of fresh neutrals. "Sometimes, vacation homes can take the bring-the-outside-in concept a bit too far," she says. "Instead, subtle interpretations of the terrain, like keeping things light and bright, prove to be far more stylish and trend proof." Room by room, Bartholomew incorporated weathered accents, marsh-inspired hues, and discreet antiques for elegant spaces that make you want to linger. Read on for her top tricks to create a beautiful, easygoing home.