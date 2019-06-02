See How Jenny Keenan Designed Her Parents' Forever Home in South Carolina

"The house is a container for memories, for things that make us happy," says John Hackenberg. He's talking about the home he and his wife, Joan, built in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where they moved from Charlotte to be near their only child, Jenny Keenan. For the Hackenbergs, it was just a matter of figuring out which memories made the cut. The couple's Charlotte home, a rambling farmhouse, was filled with art and furniture they had hunted down together. ("My dad was always the type crawling around on the floor looking at how pieces dovetailed," says Jenny.) But would the furnishings they loved from their old life feel at home in the Lowcountry?

Obviously, no one was better suited to help situate Joan and John—and their things—than their daughter, who'd spent her childhood tagging along on antiquing trips. Jenny offered them her expertise on one condition: that they partner with architect Beau Clowney, who had helped design her own home. "At first, I thought they were crazy to build a house in their seventies, but with Beau on board, it was smooth. He still comes by and fixes things for them," says Jenny.