The Editor's Editor: Lindsay Bierman's Birmingham Home

I will happily rearrange a friend's furniture or give anyone advice on styles, colors, and fabrics, but at home I'm often paralyzed. As an editor, I see too much; I'm overexposed to the work of great designers, artists, architects, and many others with exquisite taste and am vulnerable to falling in love with a new color or pattern, which sparks a downward spiral of repainting and re-covering. After years of wasting money on bad ideas, I eventually realized that every editor needs an editor. That's when I called my longtime friend Phoebe Howard, a renowned decorator, to help me pare down my look and express my true style.

Many of the furnishings are available through Mrs. Howard; 404/816-3830. Designer: Phoebe Howard; phoebehoward.net.