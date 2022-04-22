It's Time to Tackle Your Laundry Room Décor—Here's Where to Start
Here's the deal, most of us spend quite a bit of time doing laundry. Whether it's loading, folding, ironing, or stain-fighting, it's often an around-the-clock, seven-days-a-week process that leaves no rest for the weary. If you're not one who actually enjoys the chore (which is probably the majority of us, right?) then there's hope for you yet. It's all about creating a space that you enjoy being in, whether your laundry room is big enough for a party or a tidy closet hidden behind bifold doors. For those looking to gussy up their utility space, we've outlined the top five ways to do it in a flash—and without a total renovation.
To be sure, there's no shortage of ways to bring your personal style into your home and why should your laundry room be any different?
Punch Up the Paint Color
Let's start with a no brainer. A fresh coat of paint is one of the quickest ways to transform your space lickety-split. While you shouldn't be afraid to have a little fun, you'll want to make sure your hue (or hues) work with the rest of your home's palette or else you could wind up with a chaotic feel, which is 100% not the energy we need on laundry day. Due to the lack of natural light in many laundry areas, the colors found throughout the rest of your home might take on a different life here, meaning now is not the time to skip the paint samples. Whether you're going dark and moody or bright and airy, paint color can set the foundation for the rest of your décor choices within the space, so be sure you give this one its proper consideration.
Don't Settle with Storage
Nothing can put a damper on mounds of laundry like inadequate storage. Whether it's a place to hide away detergents, fabric softeners, and dryer balls, or a fold-away drying rack for delicates and more, the right setup will do wonders for your mood come laundry-tackling time. A countertop might not be in the budget or work with your space's square footage, but storage is for everyone. If your washer and dryer manufacturer makes pedestal drawers for your particular models, that's a great place to start if budget allows. A laundry sorting basket with two or three sections for separating whites, darks, and colors can be transformative for streamlining your wash-and-go process. If you've been blessed with existing built-in racks and/or cabinets, don't settle for good enough. Invest in baskets, storage cubes, lazy Susans and more to maximize your storage potential. You'll be amazed at how much more efficient (and peaceful) your laundry process will be once everything has its place.
Light It Up
Lest we forget, we're talking about a utility space here—we need to be able to see what we're doing. That being said, we don't need to add insult to injury with fluorescents that flatter no one. Setting the right mood in your laundry room can be as simple as a tasteful pendant light with a hint of vintage charm or as statement-making as a brass drum that casts the perfect amount of warm light. Yet again, this is a time to select a flourish that fits within the same vein as your home's existing décor, though you can take a bit of creative license since it's not going to be a room that you'll likely welcome guests into on the regular. It's all about what's going to bring you joy when you're loading your seemingly 99th load of laundry for the day at 10 at night. If your selected fixture fits the bill, then go for it.
Pack on the Pizzazz
Pulls, knobs, pinboards, and more—these little details will make all the difference in creating a space that you actually enjoy. Whether it's a practical bulletin board or an unexpected piece of art, there's no going wrong when it comes to adding a bit of visual interest to your laundry room. From replacing your drawer handles to swapping out your builder-grade utility sink for a vintage farmhouse version, allow your laundry room to cater to your aesthetic preferences and you might just be tempted to pull in a chair and enjoy the surroundings—even if there's nary a dirty sock to be found.
Accentuate the Underfoot and Overhead
If you're truly looking to make your laundry room the respite you deserve and are game for a little splurge, you've got to go Encanto on this space. Floors! Doors! Drawers! Whether it's a pretty terracotta tile flooring or a grasscloth ceiling, creating a wow-worthy space from all angles is going to be the clincher in creating a space that doesn't feel a bit chore-worthy. Even a concrete floor can do wonders when playing off colorful walls or providing the utilitarian counterpoint to an unexpected elegant light fixture (yes, we're still talking about the laundry room here).