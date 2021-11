There's something so nostalgic about lake houses—memories of hot summers spent by the water , autumn getaways to see the rich fall foliage . Lake houses are the de facto settings for big family gatherings, girlfriend getaways , and celebratory weekends. So shouldn't a lake house be a place that draws people in, wraps them up, and invites them to stay a while? Over the years we've seen a variety of lake house decor—some is stunning, some is serene, some functional, and some opulent. But no matter your style (or need), we've gathered more than a few tips and ideas for lake house decorating. Whether you want a fresh and sophisticated update, need to brighten up old ceilings, or aim to create a rustic oasis, these lake house decorating ideas will help expertly blend the beauty of nature all around.