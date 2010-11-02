95 Beautiful Kitchens to Plan Your Dream Space

The designer wanted guests to feel like they could just walk in and hang out in this space. All of the living areas connect, so to avoid cluttering the open floor plan with too many cabinets, almost everything—from flatware to everyday dishes—is well organized and stowed away in drawers. This also makes it easy for guests of all agest to access kitchen essentials.

Glass pendant lights over the bar mimic candles resting in huricane holders, an element typically found on outdoor dining tables.

The woven plastic seats and backs on the barstools by Serena & Lily hold up well against wet bathing suits.