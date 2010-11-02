95 Beautiful Kitchens to Plan Your Dream Space
Whether you're planning a complete kitchen overhaul or you're just looking for a few quick and easy updates, these creative kitchens are sure to inspire you. In the South, the kitchen is almost always the center of one's home and serves as the heart and soul of the house. Here, we are going to share our favorite kitchen inspiration for those looking for a refresh or starting new. There are many different types of kitchens that grace our pages each month. Some are white kitchens with subway tiles, brass accents, and Carrera marble countertops. Some kitchens are colorful and bold with wooden counter tops, bright blue cabinetry, and polished nickel accents. Others are more modern kitchens with polished chrome and funky light fixtures. Regardless, all of the different kitchens in this curated gallery will inspire you to take a leap and create a stunning kitchen in your own home. It's where we cook, eat, entertain, and even do homework. Get inspired by these spaces.
Welcoming Coastal Kitchen
The designer wanted guests to feel like they could just walk in and hang out in this space. All of the living areas connect, so to avoid cluttering the open floor plan with too many cabinets, almost everything—from flatware to everyday dishes—is well organized and stowed away in drawers. This also makes it easy for guests of all agest to access kitchen essentials.
Glass pendant lights over the bar mimic candles resting in huricane holders, an element typically found on outdoor dining tables.
The woven plastic seats and backs on the barstools by Serena & Lily hold up well against wet bathing suits.
Fresh, Open Kitchen Redo
To avoid the expense of relocating the plumbing, the homeowner kept the room's original footprint but updated the cabinetry, appliances, and fixtures. He replaced the dated wood cabinets, which hung near the ceiling and were difficult to reach, with easy-to-access open shelving and Shaker-style lower cabinets—all painted crisp white. A ceramic subway-tile backsplash and sleek marble countertops complete the monochromatic look. Open shelving holds everyday basics; lower cabinets store pots and pans.
Colorful Kitchen Redo
The homeowner replaced the lower cabinets and gave the uppers new life with glass doors and brass hardware. Tired of white kitchens, she drenched the entire space in a custom deep, dark green in a glossy lacquered finish. Her collection of white dishes and serving pieces, an impressive La Cornue range, and a white subway-tile backsplash add interest and break up the swaths of green.
A Modern Upgrade
We called our kitchen 'the time warp' because it looked like it hadn't been touched since the 1960s," says homeowner Jessica Thuston. "The matching yellow laminate floors, cabinets, and countertops—I have a feeling it was pretty great back in its day." However, fast-forward 50 years and this space was in major need of an update. "We loved the size and basic layout, but everything else had to go," Jessica says.
Stylish Functionality
Feeling a bit confined in their dated Hannibal, Missouri, kitchen, Lynn and Bobby Boland wanted a complete overhaul. Without adding an inch of square footage, designer Amie Corley gave them the stylish, family-friendly kitchen they were hoping for.
Modern Dogtrot Kitchen
Windows in the kitchen open to the central hallway and reflect original dogtrot architecture.
Vintage Style Kitchen
A small but efficient island holds refrigerator drawers and a bookcase for cookbooks. Painted deep gray to contrast with the lighter color of the cabinets and topped with marble, it feels vintage and perhaps even original to the house. At the end sits an antique tea table where the couple eats breakfast.
Galley Kitchen
The sage green kitchen cabinetry has generous space for dinnerware and pantry items, and a fossilized countertop surface adds a sense of history to the space.
Naturally Rustic Kitchen
Combined with a classic farmhouse table and chairs, the clean-lined bench—attached to the island and painted the same color as the cabinets—saves valuable floorspace.
L-Shaped Love
A little white paint and textured elements like shiplap walls and a Dutch door opened this narrow, L-shaped kitchen right up. If you like the kitchen, be sure to check out this entire Sarah Bartholomew-designed Nashville home is a masterclass in Georgian style here.
Holiday Ready
Designer James Farmer has an entertaining-friendly approach to holiday decorations in the kitchen. Create holiday vignettes in your windows to keep counters clear for party prep. "I love how my aunt's antique silver Champagne buckets herald the season with farm-fresh greenery, amaryllis, and bright nandina berries," Farmer says.
Flooring Surprises
Our 2021 Idea House in Louisville, Kentucky, is full of creative painting techniques, including on the kitchen floors. Inspired by Bunny Mellon's signature painted wood floors, designer Sarah Bartholomew perked up the cabinetry (in Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Designer Edition Snowbound, SW 7004) with a blue-and-white geometric pattern underfoot.
Family-Friendly Kitchen
"I enjoy cooking, but I am not a five-star chef," homeowner and designer Alexis Simpson admits. "I don't need all the gadgets. I just wanted something that we could really use." For her family, that meant updating a 1923 home (without sacrificing its charm) to include details like a banquette in the kitchen to share meals, do homework, and more.
Lifestyle-Led Kitchen
For designer Liz Carroll, each portion of her once-abandoned Wilmington ranch needed to suit her family's needs. "After we opened up the kitchen, we had room to add a bar long enough to seat our family. We can now see the backyard from the kitchen sink, which is a must for a mom of three," says Carroll. Floating wood shelves, quartz countertops, glass sconces (from Visual Comfort), shiplap walls, and lower cabinets painted Benjamin Moore's Iron Mountain (2134-30) contribute to a light and airy feel.
Vibrant Cottage Kitchen
Designers Janie Jones and Elizabeth Miles gave Chelsey and Kyle Heslop's 1940s cottage a bright and bold facelift. The island is painted Farrow & Ball's Green Blue, No. 84, but the room's details, like an Italian Murano bubble glass chandelier and a custom lacquered table create a canvas for entertaining.
A Fresh and Coastal Kitchen
Designer Ellen Kavanaugh's Wellington, Florida home is full of Old Florida staples like rattan furniture and bright patterns, but the kitchen keeps it open and clean. Two sets of open mahogany shelves deliver custom furniture-like details among crisp white lines.
Calming Neutral Kitchen
Our 2019 Ide House in Crane Island, Florida, is an advanced study in the art of neutral paint colors. The kitchen keeps a cool and calm vibe thanks to a sepia-toned Gracie wallpaper over the range and cabinets painted with Sherwin-Williams' Tinsmith (SW 7657).
A Kitchen with Camouflaged Budget Buys
Designer Meg Kelly's East Nashville home hadn't been redone since the '60s, so it was in need of some love. Since the kitchen needed a total gut, she hid some budget-friendly elements, like big-box store cabinetry, in its design. She painted the original wood-paneled walls bright white (PPG's Delicate White, PPG1001-1). "You can use art to make a kitchen feel a bit more lived-in," she says.
Open-Concept Kitchen
Designer Anna Braund maximized every square inch of her charming cottage with elements like multiple porches and an open-concept living area for entertaining. "We wanted to create harmonious movement throughout the space so the whole home can be used, not just parts of it," Braund says.
Entertaining-Friendly Kitchen
Caroline Harper Knapp transformed a well-loved ranch home in Houston into a modern, festive family retreat. One of the biggest game changers in the remodel was opening the kitchen to the family room to create a more entertaining-friendly layout. Cabinets painted Benjamin Moore's Alabaster, OC-129, unlacquered brass hardware, and Circa Lighting jar pendants set the scene.
Sunny New Kitchen
Architect Ron Farris and designer Rachel Halvorson helped homeowners Michelle and Nick Spiva make their empty-nest dreams a reality with a new-old Nashville home that felt like it had been on its street forever. To bring the most possible light into the kitchen, they skipped upper cabinets to opt for an 11- by 6-foot steel-framed window.
A Kitchen That's About The Details
New Orleans designer Shaun Smith gave a 1950s ranch a charming, functional makeover. In the kitchen, a Monogram Integrated Glass-Door Refrigerator by GE (monogram.com), clean white lower cabinets, graphic tile, and an antique copper lantern provide a mix of mod, retro, and farmhouse chic.
A Kitchen Brightened with Blue and White
Leave it to designer Kara Miller to bring a stuck-in-the-seventies Tequesta, Florida, home back to life with bold and coastal details. Miller transformed a dark and cramped kitchen with an open floor plan and plenty of natural light. The cabinets and walls are painted Benjamin Moore's White Dove (OC-17), but a light blue backsplash from TileBar and navy-and-gold pendants by Mark D. Sikes for Hudson Valley Lighting bring in the color.
The Kitchen with a Twist on Tradition
North Carolina residents Megan and Matt Lineberger hired general contractor Tom Martin and Son, architect Mark Maresca, and designer Cortney Bishop to craft a Charleston-style beach home on Kiawah Island. "The kitchen was created to read as an old cookhouse that was adjoined to the main home over time," says Maresca. "The lines and millwork are simpler, but the playful palette enlivens those 'old' bones."
A Charming White Kitchen
Designer Allison Allen revived a neglected home her husband Beau inherited in a matter of just two months. The couple brought the kitchen into the modern era by removing soffits, upper cabinets, and asbestos-contaminated linoleum floors. Allison kept the decor simple and white to stick to the strict timetable of the renovation. What was her best time-saving move? Ordering a readymade island from Wayfair that looked similar to her cabinets and topping it with Carrara marble. Overhead, she added interest to the ceiling with beaded board.
Laidback Natural Kitchen
Designer Lauren Liess was inspired by the gorgeous mountain surroundings of our 2020 Idea House in Asheville, North Carolina, when taking on the interiors. In the kitchen, terra-cotta tiles (Folk Bouquet from her line by Architectural Ceramics) add a patterned background for elements like natural wood beams and a chimney-style range hood, which adds a historical element.
The Kitchen That Breaks with Trends
Designer Mary Lauren McBride helped her hometown friends with a thoughtful renovation to a former rental on Mobile Bay in Fairhope, Alabama. The entire home has as a calming, laid-back feel, which carries over to the kitchen. "We wanted to do something other than painted cabinets," says McBride, who took inspiration from the cottage's light hardwood floors when she settled on the revamped kitchen's slightly more contemporary white oak cabinets. A local craftsperson built and stained them a honey-blond hue that complements the floors.
The Contemporary Farmhouse Kitchen
Homeowners Jamie and Russell Braden stumbled upon their dream home (in need of some TLC) in a 1907 farmhouse in tiny Brenham, Texas. Designer Marie Flanigan helped blend classic farmhouse style with a contemporary touch. To keep things interesting in the mostly white house, Flanigan used bold colors and materials like dark beams, shiny metallics, and pops of rich navy in the kitchen.
The Kitchen with High Contrast
Designer Virginia Mary Brown built Southern Living House Plan (Turnball Park, plan 1124, by Moser Design Group, Inc.) in Oxford, Mississippi, in order to blend in with the older homes on the block. Opposites attract in the kitchen where black cabinetry is topped with marble counters and white subway tile is set in charcoal grout.
The Kitchen Where Old Meets New
In an 1894 home that was former officer's quarters, the renovation had to be thoughtful and careful to preserve its history. Designer Allison Elebash was trusted with bridging new and old within the home's interiors. In the kitchen, the addition (including the main bedroom suite and the great room) joins the original structure. She eased the transition by applying marble, an of-the-era material, in fresh ways, like as the waterfall island and slab backsplash. "We knew that whole back wall would become a focal point, so it had to be an interesting design element," Elebash says of the range wall. It's framed by two doorways topped with historically appropriate transom windows that boost the exchange of light and add to the room's character.
The Mid-Century Modern Kitchen
Designer Shannon Eddings' entire renovation began with a desire to replace the backsplash in her 1950s kitchen, but her husband convinced her to go all in on a transformation. The final product is light and modern with a touch of retro whimsy. In the kitchen, gray-green cabinets (in Benjamin Moore's Silver Sage, 506) and quartz countertops are accented by brass hardware from Schoolhouse, a modern Brizo faucet, and custom brass edging on the marble-wrapped hood. She painted all the doors Benjamin Moore's Odessa Pink (HC-59) as a nod to her husband's West Texas roots.
The Kitchen That Repeats History
Atlanta designer Amy Morris helped remodel this 1940s Athens, Georgia, split-level while still retaining its character. The homeowners wanted to open up the kitchen for ample entertaining space and a large island, but that didn't mean taking away the entire history of the space. An archway that separates the space from the neighboring living room was directly inspired by a 1940s feature that framed the original foyer. "It was one of my favorite details in the entire home, so we knew we had to replicate it," says homeowner Bethany Taylor.
The Kitchen with Built-In Character
A North Carolina couple returning home from Brooklyn, New York, started fresh in an old Chapel Hill house. Designer Jessica Stambaugh managed to balance classic taste with modern colors and touches. In the kitchen, hand-hewed carpentry touches like the wood floors, detailed cabinetry moldings, a paneled vent hood, and the built-in sideboard help the room feel rooted in the past.
The Family Hangout Kitchen
Designer Tori Rubinson helped a circa-1935 Fort Worth Colonial get back to its roots. In the kitchen, Rubinson layered in texture amid the white walls and cabinets (both painted Sherwin-Williams' Alabaster, SW 7008, at 80%) with an island in white oak with a limewash finish and white oak floors.
The New-Old Kitchen
Architect William Leuthold, interior designer Stephanie Jarvis, landscape designer Jamie Ross, and builder Matt Carlton worked together to bring a Florida couple's forever home to life in Jacksonville. In the kitchen, a wall of glass-front cabinetry was incorporated into the kitchen for storage, like a larder in a historic home. tongue-and-groove paneling on the walls and ceiling is another old beach house detail since it handles humidity better than plaster.
The Clean Slate Kitchen
Kerri Goldfarb and Mia Brous (the designers behind the hit home boutique Madre in Dallas) created their personal friend's dream home with cheery hues and timeless style. The kitchen is a soothing counterpoint to some of the brighter rooms, with white walls and cabinets are a breath of fresh air. "A kitchen creates its own clutter, so it's nice to keep the look clean," Brous says.
The Natural Kitchen
Designer Phoebe Howard took charge of our 2013 Nashville Idea House at Fontanel. In the kitchen, nature-inspired green hues and shiplap walls make for a cozy encounter.
The Green Galley Kitchen
Monica Lavin, founder of the blog Lavin Label, knows how to decorate for Christmas, y'all. Every inch of her home gets a festive touch during the holidays, including a creative way to display her Christmas cards, like draped greenery above the sink.
The Updated Kitchen That Borrows from The Past
Designer Jeremy Clark wanted to pay homage to the legendary original designer of this Nashville condo, Albert Hadley. In the kitchen, this meant that local contractor Pamela Leonard of Redmont Enterprises refreshed the kitchen's black-and-white palette by installing new cabinetry, a honed black marble backsplash, and checkerboard tile flooring. Clark covered the banquette cushion in a splatterwork fabric as a nod to Hadley.
The Crisp and Clean Kitchen
Texas designer Nicola McLaughlin filled her once drab, 1949 home with pretty fabrics and airy design ideas to lighten it up. The white kitchen feels fresh and modern. To contrast with the gridlike effect of the tiled walls, McLaughlin dreamed up a curved vent hood.
The Collected Kitchen
Montgomery, Alabama-based designer Ashley Gilbreath transformed a 1940s one-story brick house into a two-story forever home for her family. "Because I design homes every day, I did not want the typical marble," says Gilbreath, who loves how her soapstone slab countertops and backsplash grow even more interesting with age. Additional intrigue is provided by dramatic Visual Comfort pendants.
The Forever Family Kitchen
Designers Erika Powell and Meagan Burks of Urban Grace Interiors lent their twist on Southern traditional to this couple's forever home in Orlando, Florida. The kitchen is all about accommodating the large family, with ample room for homework on the slipcovered counter benches and a sunny spot for meals in the breakfast nook. The window seat fabric and window shades bring both color and pattern.
The Cozy Colonial Kitchen
Wilmington, North Carolina, couple Lindsey and Grayson Cheek took on a 1928 Colonial with a mission to keep the bones but make it more their style. In the kitchen, Lindsey, an interior designer, chopped off the overhang of the island a year after moving in, replacing barstools with a banquette covered in Sunbrella fabric. "We were always standing up at the island to eat dinner," she says. Now, they have the best of both worlds: a cozy dining area and a perch for the kids when necessary.
The Timeless Blue Kitchen
Our 2018 Idea House in Austin, Texas, was a total home makeover (rather than a new-build). Designer Meredith Ellis wanted a blue kitchen, "but needed something that would look just as good in 20 years." She installed a blue-gray tiled wall for texture and statement lanterns over the island.
The Rustic Cottage Kitchen
Designer Fran Keenan's former home is full of attitude in the form of moody paint colors and bold patterns. Because she prioritized a cozy breakfast nook in the kitchen, she wasn't able to configure the island so it was perfectly symmetrical in the space. She tried to make everything look balanced by aligning the island's sink with the range and hood and was strategic about lighting. "Rather than having a pair of large pendants centered on the island, I hung an overall grid of small ones from The Home Depot to light the kitchen evenly," she says.
The Old Kitchen In The New House
In this Nashville Southern Living showcase home, multiple designers came together to blend new amenities with historic charm. In no room is that more apparent than the kitchen, where Nasdhville designer Stephanie Sabbe drew on research to create the exaggerated hood over the range to mimic old-fashioned fireplaces used for cooking.
The Casual Charlottesville Kitchen
Famed decorator Bunny Williams returned to her hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, to design our 2015 Idea House with an expert mix of antiques and contemporary pieces. Of the kitchen, she says: "When creating a classic white kitchen, be careful with the shade. It can't seem stark—it needs to be a nice warm white."
The Cozy Minimalist Kitchen
Billy Jack and Sarah Brawner's mid-century modern home mixes minimalism and cool vintage finds. They say kitchen is where they spend most of their time, congregating around the large island for art projects, marathon baking sessions, and late-night chats.
Retro-Style Cottage Kitchen
Whitney McGregor's former Greenville, South Carolina, cottage might be painted white with black shutters on the outside, but it's full of color and personality on the inside. And in case you haven't heard, skirted sinks are back in a big way.
The Neutral Beach Kitchen
The homeowner of a Watercolor, Florida, home tasked interior designers Allison Smith and Anne Scott Shelley of Maison Studios with bringing the outdoors in. "My favorite colors are blue-green tones and the shades of old wicker and worn rugs—mostly hues you'd see outdoors here," she says. They certainly achieved that goal in this soothing kitchen with wall paneling painted Sherwin-Williams' Creamy, SW 7012 and cabinet-front appliances painted Sherwin-Williams' Austere Gray, SW 6184.
The Not-So-Country Kitchen
Singer-songwriter and Nashville shop owner Holly Williams brought a Colonial revival home to life in Oak Hill, Tennessee. From the kitchen cabinetry to the playroom decor, the timeless color combo of black and white makes more than a dozen appearances in this home. "I love that this scheme is simultaneously casual and glam, classic and fresh," she says.
Rustic Cabin Kitchen
A couple renovating a 1,400-square-foot 1950s Cabin in the Spectacular Shenandoah Valley turned to Julie Dixon and Keith Scott of Charlottesville-based Rosney Co. Architects. Creating a home that felt "Western style" was an important part of the project. The countertops and backsplash are made of Alberene Soapstone quarried in Schuyler, Virginia. "It fits in with the rustic aesthetics of the cabin," notes Scott, who used wood (kiln-dried to kill bugs) from an old barn on the property to construct the cabinets and the window surrounds.
Coastal Blues Kitchen
Blogger Julia Berolzheimer's Lowcountry cottage is as breezy as its coastal location. The focal point of the kitchen is a La Cornue range with a tall patterned backsplash of Tabarka Studio tile that matches the pale blue cabinets (Farrow & Ball's Parma Gray No. 27). Woven rattan pendants and stools bring in a little bit of the beach.
The Open and Airy Kitchen
Designer Lindsey Coral Harper's vision for our 2017 Idea House in Bald Head Island, North Carolina? "The interiors should nod to the locale and be light and comfortable—with a bit of beachy cheekiness." The free-flowing kitchen is a beautiful example of that ethos.
The Grandkid-Focused Kitchen
Designer Jenny Keenan blended old antiques with modern fixtures in the Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, home she designed for her parents. Their main must-have in the kitchen was a large island where grandkids could gather. To keep things interesting, Jenny skipped barstools in favor of a bench to limit leggy furniture, as that piece backs up to the breakfast table and chairs.
The Kitchen That Lives Beyond The Walls
At this family's dream house on Georgia's Vernon River, the lush surroundings blend with the home's interior. Windows and doors stay open all the time, particularly in the kitchen. "We wanted it to be easily accessible to the porch for serving food and drinks," says homeowner and accessories designer Winslett Watson.
The Mountain Cabin Revival Kitchen
A run-down cabin in made a comeback as a relaxing retreat in Highlands, North Carolina, thanks to designer Whitney McGregor, who's drawn to fixer-uppers. "For investment properties, I look for things that I can keep and use, because I like to save in one place so I can spend in another," McGregor explains. Holding onto the existing cabinetry and hardware meant she could splurge on new flooring after finding water damage behind the dishwasher. She reimagined the original black-and-white checkerboard pattern using marble and pulled inspiration from European-style freestanding kitchens: replacing the upper cabinets with open shelving, rolling in a stainless steel island (topped with salvaged butcher block) for extra prep space, and hanging a pair of rise-and-fall pendants.
The DIY Kitchen
Annie and Connor Carroll documented every step of their DIY journey of renovating their first home, a 1950s ranch-style house in a trendy, walkable neighborhood in East Nashville. In the kitchen, Connor built open shelving with iron pipes from The Home Depot and installed the lower cabinets. He and Annie painted the home's interior and, with help from friends and family, did most of the demolition themselves in the kitchen, bath, and exterior.
The Surf Shack Kitchen
Chelsea Meissner's run-down split-level rental became a relaxed Lowcountry surf shack with help from her friend and designer Kim Wolfe. "The inspiration for the kitchen came from Huriyali, a local juice bar. The Clay Imports tile reminds me of the Caribbean; the glossy finish looks like water in certain lighting. It's one of my favorite moments in my home," Meissner says. "Black appliances add masculinity and keep the room from feeling like a juice bar…I kept the layout of the space, which saved on electrical expenses, and used the original bottom cabinets, painting them Benjamin Moore's Seapearl (OC-19)."
The Cozy Farmhouse Kitchen
Homeowner and Gadabout Creative owner Hanna Seabrook's first home in Louisville, Kentucky, showcased her love of antiques. Designer Olivia Brock helped her with this cozy kitchen, where the pair agreed that a farmhouse-inspired look best suited the 1940s home. Out went the faux stained glass window, black granite, and tile floor for timeless and surprisingly budget-friendly selections like beaded-board walls (run vertically for height), mahogany countertops, and hardwood floors painted a deep green gray (Benjamin Moore's Randolph Gray in an exterior Arborcoat finish for durability). The pièce de résistance is the Country French drop-leaf table, found at a local antiques store.
The Spacious Kitchen
Homeowners of a classic Georgian home in Atlanta enlisted designer Margaret Kirkland to infuse warmth and youthfulness into the traditional design. In the kitchen, that meant breaking the all-white mold with light blue subway tile and a weathered copper vent hood.
Natural Lake House Kitchen
Dark, woodsy hues, such as the bark brown stain on interior walls and trim and driftwood gray on the cabinetry, set the mood. Well-chosen accents of red, chartreuse, and turquoise stand out from the subdued backdrop without interrupting the calm.
Classic White Cottage Kitchen
Decorative touches—like green soapstone counters and tole fronts on the upper cabinets—add color and style to the white kitchen without taking up space. The marble-and-iron table also doubles as an island work surface.
Burst of Citrus
A burst of citrus is a surefire way to add energy. A simple design with pops of green brings out the brighter side of this Arkansas kitchen.
Loft-Like Feel
Situating the kitchen along a 30-foot wall takes up less space and creates ample room for dining. To accommodate the wall of windows, the homeowner fit all the appliances under the countertops. When an entire home is one open space, it's important to limit materials for a cohesive look. All the walls are plaster, and new birch plywood was laid on the floors and living room ceiling.
Open Shelving
The thought of open shelves in a kitchen can send a chill down the spine of even the most organized homeowner. But here's the dish: The secret lies in the mix. It is easy to handle open display when you have enough closed space to hide the not-so-pretty items. The key is to know how much openness you can handle before it gets messy.
Glamorized White Kitchen
This sleek, all-white space is spiced up with brass accents and vintage pieces.