Tour This Kiawah Island Lowcountry Home
On Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the iconic landscape inspires a gracious lifestyle. Here are 5 ways to bring the region's natural look home
Welcome to the Lowcountry
Marshy vistas punctuated with moss-laden trees, graceful palms, and a breed of hospitality that's been legendary for hundreds of years—welcome to the Lowcountry. This breezy coastal spirit sweeps through every inch of Stephanie and Eddie Street's Kiawah Island home.
Island's Serene Views
It's a comfortable retreat that's both elegant and approachable, designed for a family that is constantly entertaining. After a strike of lightning leveled the Streets' previous beach house, they set out to rebuild a new home that took full advantage of the island's serene views.
The see-through steel cable fence enclosing the pool deck is just right for soaking in the marshy views.
A Laid-Back Home
The talented team—residential designer Jeff Burden, interior designer Elizabeth Newman, and contractor Steve Kisner (who also happens to be Stephanie's father)—worked together to create a laid-back family home that welcomes company and celebrates the natural beauty of the South Carolina landscape.
The front door opens up to the pool area, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living.
Look to the Land
Materials that connect to the location are key to character building. "Sisal is so right for the Lowcountry," says Newman. It hints at the marsh grasses in an elegant way and is also durable, easy to clean, and ideal for layering. The alligator skull speaks to the local wildlife, while palms in antique glass and fern-patterned pillows are additional nods to the room's Lowcountry vibe and provide a carefree polish.
Layering a vintage kilim over a natural sisal rug acts as an attractive barrier against water, sand, and other elements.
Stick to a Coastal Palette
In this interior, pairing grays, blues, and pops of bright green with neutrals keeps the color scheme serene. Striped slipcovered chairs are an easy nautical touch. "We didn't want to compete with the natural environment," Stephanie says. Blue nubbly linen curtains with pretty patterned trim are like the rest of the decor: refined but relaxed.
Vintage chairs loosen up the classic dining table. The water-resistant vinyl cushions coordinate with the curtains.
Welcome Guests
"We wanted people to feel like they could just walk in and hang out," says Stephanie, demonstrating her Southern hospitality. All of the living areas connect, so to avoid cluttering the open floor plan with too many cabinets, almost everything—from flatware to everyday dishes—is well organized and stowed away in drawers. This also makes it easy for guests of all ages to access kitchen essentials.
The glass pendant lights mimic candles resting in hurricane holders, an element typically found on outdoor dining tables. The woven plastic seats and backs on these rattan barstools by Serena & Lily hold up well against wet bathing suits.
Capture Every Breathtaking View
Instead of letting this window nook go to waste, Newman turned it into a seating area in the bedroom with a down-cushioned window seat framed by linen-and-wool curtains. Stephanie says, "I love sitting here and looking at the marsh." Club chairs and a skirted ottoman round out the arrangement.
Wall sconces are a clever way to light up a tight space and are a subtle invitation to curl up with a book for a tranquil evening.
Design for Touch
"Employing comfortable layers and textures is key to making a room cozy," says Newman about the primary bedroom. Mixed materials like the down-filled duvet, grass cloth wallcovering, bamboo bench, and wool Berber carpet add warmth. The sleepy space gets a gentle wake up from the quiet splashes of celadon green on the bed linens, pillows, and bench cushion.
The plush wool Berber carpet is a soft landing spot for bare feet. (The rest of the floors in the house are sisal or hardwood.)