Key West Style Interiors and Home Decor Ideas

South Florida has a combination of old-world charm and timeless, pristine beaches. This white-sands paradise might only be accessible during a vacation to Key West or for the lucky few who enjoy the sunny weather year-round. Others need to grasp a bit of this good life through other means.

Decorating your home in cool blues and calming neutrals will mimic the oceanside views and stretches of beaches in South Florida. Some decor takes a more literal approach with nautical-themed accessories, but even the rooms that share the same color palette as this ocean state will help bring a sense of calm to your environment. Get the laid-back look of South Florida and Key West with inspiration from these island homes.