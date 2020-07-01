Key West Style Interiors and Home Decor Ideas
South Florida has a combination of old-world charm and timeless, pristine beaches. This white-sands paradise might only be accessible during a vacation to Key West or for the lucky few who enjoy the sunny weather year-round. Others need to grasp a bit of this good life through other means.
Decorating your home in cool blues and calming neutrals will mimic the oceanside views and stretches of beaches in South Florida. Some decor takes a more literal approach with nautical-themed accessories, but even the rooms that share the same color palette as this ocean state will help bring a sense of calm to your environment. Get the laid-back look of South Florida and Key West with inspiration from these island homes.
Faded and Fabulous
A warm palette of cream, beige, and taupe is a natural fit for this living room's vintage style. The muted palette accessorizes with a graphic punch of geometric shapes, such as the honeycomb pattern on the throw pillows or the trellis motif on the rug. A range of textures also enlivens the space.
Modern Vintage
The kitchen's iridescent mosaic tile backsplash, capiz shell pendant light fixture, and îpe hardwood floors, lend an authentic feel thanks to their tropical island style. The large-scale fixtures paired with the dark wood floors, all-white walls, countertops, and cabinetry give the classic materials a touch of the unexpected. Indoor-outdoor living spaces will also hint at the summer air when weather permits.
Bold Statement
To make the headboard in the primary bedroom, designer Blair Gordon enlarged a photograph of an antique French mirror, laser-cut a piece of wood to match the shape, and upholstered it in a large-scale print. Nailhead trim not only echoes the detailing of the side tables but also highlights the headboard's oversize, dramatic silhouette. These curved lines appear as the motion of waves in the ocean.
Iconic Symbol
Nothing says "beach house" like a wall-mounted sailfish. This coastal icon gets a modern overhaul with glossy white paint in the bunk room. The nautical bunks also got the white paint treatment.
Old World Style
This Key West cabana, framed by heavy canvas draperies, is tied back with raffia-and-shell tassels. Old and new pieces of rattan furniture sit under its vaulted ceiling. The homeowner picked up the antique daybed at a yard sale for $20.
Well-Blended
Tropical design can be modern, traditional, a little bohemian, or even a mix. Here, an Akari paper lantern by 20th-century artist Isamu Noguchi lends a modern edge, while a white-and-blue scheme creates a classic coastal undercurrent. Traditional velvet trimmed curtains with tiebacks soften the look and provide a visual divider between the living and dining areas.
Small Wonder
While this Key West cottage may be little, its open floor plan allows it to host a welcoming space. Dressing small rooms in white also gives them a more spacious feel. Floors made of treated deck lumber, and painted turquoise, hold up to the inevitable sand and salt water.
Real Simple
Although many Key West interiors pay homage to Hemingway-esque dark wood interiors, these homeowners opted for a lighter feel. White walls, upholstery, and accents allow a spectrum of ocean blues to pop. In this user-friendly kitchen, pared-down appliances and open shelving allow quick meals on the stovetop or outdoor grill.
Jungle Room
Gauzy netting draped over the bed lends a dreamlike quality to this primary bedroom, while vintage Key West memorabilia―old photos, prints, paintings, books, pottery, and bottles―pay homage to the island's history. The roman shades add more texture, shading the room in more neutrals. The contrasting dark wood bed frame adds a nice break in the monochromatic space.
Memory Maker
Refinished original Dade County pine, now an endangered native species, adds rich vintage warmth to a 19th-century home. Charming furnishings such as art from various flea markets personalize the house and make the decor collection appear as if accumulated over time. Counter-heigh seats offer sightlines outside where you can imagine you are looking at the pristine beaches in Key West.
Seaside Oasis
Louvered shutters echoing the bath cabinets provide privacy and filter sunlight throughout the house. The shades of blue are a friendly reminder of the sea and sand. The wicker chair is also a tribute to Florida's old-world charm.
Colonial Cool
This Key West bedroom emits a distinct West Indies feel. Transoms improve circulation, inviting breezes into this suite. Informal furnishings, such as an iron bed, underscore the home's casual architecture.
Can't-Miss Color
Funky island accessories fill this laid-back living space. Anchored by a coral-inspired coffee table, this room has the ultimate always-on-vacation vibe. The white slipcovered furniture and accent pillows contrast sharply with the bold artwork.
Artful Display
Hundreds of hand-placed shells form a textured backsplash in this crafty kitchen. A glass door and touches of green bring the tropical landscape indoors. The kitchen allows you to imagine the sands between your hands as the rocky texture is at your fingertips.
Water Accessible
White linens pop against aqua walls in this primary bedroom, where mini tiles lining the sink and tub in the adjacent bath also celebrate the color of the salty sea. The nautical decor adds playfulness to the room. The complementary coral color in the room's finishes is an extra display of Key West style.
Classic Throwback
On the porch, a pavilion-like roof shelters an outdoor living area complete with a sofa, armchairs, and a rug. The vintage Heywood-Wakefield bamboo furniture set feels crisply shipshape with cushions covered in marine-blue fabric and white piping. The overgrown tropical plants are the exact backdrop when planning a coastal vibe for your decor.
Natural Look
This living room blurs the line between indoors and out with high windows and folding doors that open onto an L-shape porch. Furniture covered in the outdoor fabric allows the room to stand up to the elements, including wet swimsuits. The earthy color palette in this room inspires visions of nature trails and the marine life living just steps away from Florida's beaches.
Easy Living
A mix of old and new elements gives the room character in this sunlight-filled living room. Contrasting light and dark furnishings, the wide variety of textures, and the use of humble materials all lend tactile impact. White bookcases with walnut shelves suggest nautical ladders.
Upbeat Design
Blue beaded-board walls and cabinets are cheerful counterpoints to the rich, chocolate-brown hardwood flooring and barstools. The chairs' woven-leather backs add rustic sophistication, while lime-green fabric with blue accents adorns seat cushions. This island counter has just the right amount of natural sunlight.
Island Escape
The vibrant interiors of this Key West living area put guests into an island state of mind. Natural pine floors, walls, and ceilings preserve the cottage's retro, lived-in look. Vintage furniture adds to the casual feel.
Prime Location
Painted aqua and pink, the dining table and chairs make a playful statement. Bold print throw pillows and local artwork encourage the whimsical atmosphere, while French doors invite visitors onto the spacious deck and lush garden. Peeking into the outdoors from your dining space is an island-inspired idea, as most places in the Keys have a great view.
Storage Savvy
Festive barware lines shelves and fills cabinets in this fun space. A window opening onto the porch makes passing snacks and drinks a cinch. Brightly colored drinkware is perfect for when you decide to make your first island-inspired cocktail.
Party Ready
A parade of daiquiri-inspired colors set this porch in motion. Plenty of seating in this dining space invites family dinners or cocktail parties to happen. The ceiling fan, lantern lighting, and wood elements add to an island atmosphere.