See Inside Julia Berolzheimer's Charming Charleston Home

The custom-renovated home is one way that she and her husband, Thomas Berolzheimer, really are living the modern dream. Running their own company afforded them the flexibility to pick up and move to South Carolina from San Francisco practically on a whim. Northern California natives who met in college, they fell hard for Charleston on a vacation in 2016. The fact that it's so photogenic didn't hurt; Thomas, a photographer, had been helping Julia with her blog since she launched it in 2011, during her junior year. After graduation, the two grew the lifestyle brand full-time out of their San Francisco apartment.

The travel-obsessed couple had been mulling which cities could offer them a balanced lifestyle, a big backyard, and a beautiful backdrop for their growing company. Charleston instantly felt like the place. "We loved the historic homes of downtown, and when we came over to the Old Village, there was just this sense of calm," she says. "It immediately felt like a natural spot for us," he agrees. So much so that they booked a return trip a month later, touring 14 houses in two days and putting down an offer on a property they almost hadn't bothered seeing because of its unimpressive listing. With a pink exterior, a green roof, and a perplexing floor plan, it had just been sitting on the market—probably because young families thought the layout made no sense, Julia says, noting how the upstairs was about 80% primary suite. Still, they decided to swing by. "It's in a magical spot with a water view from the front porch and on a wonderful street," she adds. The house also had great bones, charming shiplap walls, and ample windows to welcome the ethereal coastal light—more a necessity than a mere perk when your home doubles as a lifestyle-blog setting.