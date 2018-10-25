Joanna Gaines Starts with This One Thing When Designing a Room

"When I was first starting out as a designer, it was typical that I had a tight budget to work with. Often times, that meant when it came time to add texture to a space, I would go looking for any 4×6 or 5×7 rug that I could get for under a 150 bucks. At the time, I thought I was doing the right thing, but in reality, many times this choice would end up making the room feel much smaller than it actually was, because I wasn't incorporating the correct size rug and not at all considering the floor plan I was trying to create," she writes. "Here's what I learned from that experience: When it comes to choosing a rug, size plays a critical role, and often times, in order to bring in the right size rug that will fill a space correctly, it's going to be an investment," adding that she now often considers a rug first when setting out to design a room or space.