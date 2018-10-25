Joanna Gaines Starts with This One Thing When Designing a Room
Picture your dream living room. Chances are, it's got Joanna Gaines' magic décor wand all over it. Thankfully, if you can't hire JoJo in the flesh, she just wrote a new Magnolia At Home blog post on how to choose the best rug for your space.
"When I was first starting out as a designer, it was typical that I had a tight budget to work with. Often times, that meant when it came time to add texture to a space, I would go looking for any 4×6 or 5×7 rug that I could get for under a 150 bucks. At the time, I thought I was doing the right thing, but in reality, many times this choice would end up making the room feel much smaller than it actually was, because I wasn't incorporating the correct size rug and not at all considering the floor plan I was trying to create," she writes. "Here's what I learned from that experience: When it comes to choosing a rug, size plays a critical role, and often times, in order to bring in the right size rug that will fill a space correctly, it's going to be an investment," adding that she now often considers a rug first when setting out to design a room or space.
"A good rug adds a sense of warmth and comfort to any space it's placed in, while also bringing in some color and texture to the room," she explains. Isn't that the truth? As the post continues, Gaines breaks down how to pick a dream rug based on style, space, and lifestyle. She even includes a handy rug buying guide for fans to save for reference. Read her full post here.
Our favorite tip from Mrs. Gaines? Avoid light-colored rugs in your kitchen, entryway, dining, or mudroom. "These are all areas with high foot traffic in my house, so choosing a rug that can hold up is key," she notes. Go for a smooth rug with a 1/4-inch pile height or shorter (typically called "flat-weave" or "low-pile" rugs) which can withhold heavy use. Sing it, sister.