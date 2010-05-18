Tradition with a Colorful Twist

When interior designer Megan Young and her husband, Erik, moved from New York City to Pinehurst, North Carolina, they found a one-level house with plenty of space for 20-month-old Effie to play and for Megan to play out her design ideas. The interior puts a twist on tradition with graphic colors and patterns, frugal finds, well-chosen luxuries, and one-of-a-kind art.

In the casual sitting and breakfast nook off the kitchen, as in nearly every room, Megan has laid a traditional foundation and jazzed it up with unexpected color combos. “Neutrals can be so beautiful, but I am always drawn to bold color because it brings a room to life,” Megan says. “Using a variety of colors adds to the sense that furniture and objects have been collected, not just bought for the space.”