How to Make Your Bed Beautifully in Southern Style

Did you know that whether or not you make your bed in the morning says a lot about you? Whether you're a morning bed-maker or not, it matters what's going on your bed when you do get around to making it up. The bed is the focal point of the bedroom, so a well-made bed is the key to a room that looks fresh and feels clean. It is also an opportunity to show off your personal style, whether that's leaning into the idea of comfort with a fluffy duvet cover and throw blanket or making it up pretty with a pair of monogrammed pillow shams. And don't get us started on the importance of a top sheet below it all.

The good news is that you don't have to spend a lot of money to make your bed beautifully—all it takes is a few staples and simple presentation. These are our best tips for making the perfect bed every time.

Invest in Quality Linens

The first layer of the bed is the most important layer, and that's a perfect set of sheets. You don't have to buy the most expensive set of sheets on the linen aisle, of course, but a quality set of sheets will look the best for the longest time. Plus, items you use every day are always worth investing in.

Start with a White Base

The quickest way to keep your bed looking pulled together is to purchase a matching set of white sheets and pillowcases. They won't fade in the wash and can be bleached to stay looking crisp if stains occur.

Layer On a Coverlet

Top your flat sheet with a heavier white bedspread in a textured pattern (such as matelassé or waffle weave). Linen or cotton is easy to maintain and always in style. Make sure, however, that the white of your coverlet matches the white of your sheets—to some companies, white is more of a cream color. Pull the coverlet all the way to the head of the bed and fold the flat sheet down to the top third for a clean look.

Match the Duvet and Shams

Add pattern neatly onto the top and bottom of your bed by selecting a coordinating duvet cover and shams (the pillows that rest in front of the ones you sleep on). This is where you can bring in your room's color scheme and personality in a way that still looks sharp.

Don't Go Overboard with Pillows

The quickest way to make a bed look messy is overloading it with throws. When it comes to throw pillows, there can be too much of a good thing. For a polished look, you can never go wrong with a classic lumbar pillow. This is an easy spot to work a third pattern into the mix. If lumbar isn't your style, stick with one or two throws that maintain the color scheme.

Finish the Bottom

If your bed has side rails and a footboard, you can skip the bed skirt. If yours has only a headboard, then you'll need a bed skirt that skims the floor. (Look for ones with extra-long drops.) A white bed skirt that matches your sheets is always a smart move.