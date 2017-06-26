7 Ways to Hang Art Like a Decorator
"Blank walls are sad walls," says interior designer Lindsey Coral Harper. Art adds another finishing layer to your home. "This sounds canned, but it doesn't have to cost a lot. Choose whatever makes you smile." Steal her seven best tips.
Think outside the traditional art box.
Consider more than just a pricey oil painting as frame-able art. You can frame old family photos – even if they aren't your family members as long the photo's composition and subject matter appeal to you. Look out for vintage postcards that make a compelling group when put together en emasse. Take another look through books – especially any kind of botanical book. Typically these have beautiful illustrations on high quality paper that can be framed.
Galleries shouldn't intimidate you.
Just because the art is hanging on white walls doesn't mean you can't afford it. You'll be surprised. At least go in for some research and development.
Don't be a snob about buying art online.
There are lots of reputable sites that offer a great selection that you would not be able to access elsewhere. Some of our favorites are Mendelson Fine Art Photography, Well + Wonder Collective, and SCADartsales.com.
Or even buy on social media.
Lots of artists host flash sales directly from their Instagram pages. Follow your favorite artists to see when their next sale is coming.
Frame artwork cleanly.
Swap the ornate styles for simple white, black, gold, or silver versions that play off of the tones in your art. Check
out Framebridge, which lets you upload a photo of your art and test out the framing options. Send your piece in, and they'll mail it back within two weeks.
Hang it right.
The top quarter of the artwork should break above the head of an average height person. Men tend to hang things too high. Also, there's an easy app you can download that has a level so you'll know if your piece is actually balanced on the wall.
Mix it up.
Last but certainly not least, don't be afraid to arrange paintings with different prints on the same wall—it's all about the mix! A well-done gallery wall can make a ho-hum room or hallway.