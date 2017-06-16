12 "Home Town" Decorating Ideas You Can Steal for Your Own Home

Fans of HGTV's home renovation series "Home Town," appreciate when Mississippi's cutest home reno couple, Erin and Ben Napier, help homeowners find—and then completely transform—homes in need of some major TLC in the tiny town of Laurel. It is satisfying to see a falling-apart bungalow get completely updated—inside and out without out losing its charm—when Ben's resourcefulness and craftsmanship (he can make stuff like furniture out of wood scraps!) gels beautifully with Erin's homey and cozy designs that are tailored to each client.

When fans aren't binge-watching the current "Home Town" season, they can always scroll through the Instagram accounts of Ben, Erin, and their shop Laurel Mercantile, watch reruns of the show, or maybe even take a trip to the town of Laurel itself. And the show is so popular it spun off another series—"Home Town Kickstart"—where the Napiers hit small towns across the country and perform their reno magic.

Since the show launched, Erin's "grandmillennial" style— where millennial chic meets grandma's comforts—is a welcome break from the doldrums of minimalism's endless white and greige rooms. Southern Living senior writer Meghan Overdeep describes "grandmillennial" style this way: "It's old-school, layered, detailed, and sometimes even cluttered. For lack of a better word, it's homey… but stylishly so." Bring on the pattern mixing, exciting color schemes, wallpapering entire rooms, and refashioned vintage pieces, it's up to you whether you adopt a few ideas or commit fully to maximalism.

If the creativity and style from "Home Town" have you feeling inspired, why not use one—or a few—of Erin's design tricks in your own home? We picked some of the best decorating tricks from our favorite "Home Town" episodes you can steal for your own house.