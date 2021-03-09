What Really Happens to All the Gorgeous Furniture and Home Accessories Featured on HGTV Home Town Episodes?

What's your first thought while watching an episode of HGTV's Home Town? If you're anything like us, it's Ben and Erin Napier are the sweetest couple . And your second thought? Ours is something along the lines of oh my gosh, can we get that couch, and that side table, and that rug, and those vases for our house? Admittedly, we've often wondered if people whose homes get transformed on the hit HGTV series get to keep all the dreamy furniture and home accessories featured on their episode or if it's just for Reveal Day on television.

The answer, it turns out, as Country Living first tipped us off, comes in the form of a 2017 Instagram post from Erin Napier herself. In the caption of a photo, Napier gives viewers behind-the-scenes intel on who really pays for all those furniture pieces and décor flourishes and what happens to them after the episode wraps filming: "Today's insider info on #HGTVHomeTown: "Do they get to keep the furnishings?" The homeowners' budget usually does allow for lots of pieces they get to keep + the custom pieces @scotsman.co builds for each home and I like to use the homeowner's own furnishings and objects as much as possible," she explains. "For what's left, we fill the houses with goods from all our favorite local shops around Laurel (tagged in the photo) and the homeowners get a catalogued binder of everything we use that shows the special price our shop owners offer if they would like to keep it. It's a kind of 'welcome to the neighborhood!' from locals to these sweet new folks. Some may say my style is maximalist or cluttered, but I say it's real life. We all have STUFF, or at least I do--and those things are the pieces that comfort us on a stormy night (literally and figuratively) and welcome us home when we walk in the door."