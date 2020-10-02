Our Favorite Fall Items To Shop From Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Collection

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
October 02, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Target

When the leaves finally start to change color, the tickle to tweak our home hits us hard. So we put the pumpkins out and set the table with autumnal accents, dreaming of pumpkin pies and apple cobblers soon to be devoured. If you’re in as much of a fall-obsessed mood this year as we are, Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Collection at Target is a must. Affordable, unique, and rustically Southern, the collection is full of home and kitchen items that can turn your space into an autumn escape. Transform your table, living room, and kitchen with these favorite fall picks from Hearth & Hand available to shop online now and enjoy all season long. 

Pumpkin Brown Texture Dash Table Runner

Target

Give your table all the autumnal charm with this stitched table runner just begging to house a pumpkin pie. 

Shop It: $17.99; target.com

Faux Golden Sedum Greenery Napkin Ring Set

Target

These greenery-inspired napkin rings are bursting with fall color and made to be paired with a table dressed up for the season. 

Shop It: $9.99; target.com

Seasonal Fireside Ceramic Candle

Target

Make your entire home feel warm and cozy with this fireside-scented candle that you'll be tempted to burn every day, all day. 

Shop It: $8.99; target.com

Pumpkin Brown Edge Stitch Napkin Set

Target

To match your new table runner, of course! These stitched napkins will catch every pie crumb in style. 

Shop It: $9.99; target.com

Glazed Round Ceramic + Wood Tiered Serve Stand

Display all of those delicious fall treats with a tiered serving stand in versatile neutral hues. 

Shop It: $34.99; target.com

Round Antique Finish Copper Tray

Target

This large catch-all try is perfect for putting on display piled with everything from a gaggle of miniature pumpkins to a collection of fall-scented candles. 

Shop It: $24.99; target.com

Border Stripe Throw Blanket

Target

Cozy season is here, and what better way to curl up on the couch than with a soft new throw blanket? 

Shop It: $19.99; target.com

Textured Cotton Flare Tassel Throw Pillow in Rust

Target

You can easily makeover any interior space for fall by throwing a rust-colored pillow or two onto a couch, chair, or bed. 

Shop It: $19.99; target.com

Distressed Wood Plate Charger

Give your table setting a rustic look with these distressed, ultra-dark chargers that feel perfect for comforting suppers at home. 

Shop It: $11.99; target.com

Wood Cake Stand

Target

You'll need somewhere to put that pecan pie or spiced apple cake, and we'd say this natural wood cake stand feels fitting for the occasion. 

Shop It: $24.99; target.com

Rectangle Antique Finish Copper Tray

This decorative tray is primed and ready to be the vintage autumn accent to change up your fall decor style. 

Shop It: $34.99; target.com

Chunky Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket

Target

Think of all the movie nights that would be made even cozier with this chunky throw blanket that comes in three different fall-perfect colors. 

Shop It: $29.99; target.com

By Kaitlyn Yarborough