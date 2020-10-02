Our Favorite Fall Items To Shop From Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Collection
When the leaves finally start to change color, the tickle to tweak our home hits us hard. So we put the pumpkins out and set the table with autumnal accents, dreaming of pumpkin pies and apple cobblers soon to be devoured. If you’re in as much of a fall-obsessed mood this year as we are, Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Collection at Target is a must. Affordable, unique, and rustically Southern, the collection is full of home and kitchen items that can turn your space into an autumn escape. Transform your table, living room, and kitchen with these favorite fall picks from Hearth & Hand available to shop online now and enjoy all season long.
Pumpkin Brown Texture Dash Table Runner
Give your table all the autumnal charm with this stitched table runner just begging to house a pumpkin pie.
Shop It: $17.99; target.com
Faux Golden Sedum Greenery Napkin Ring Set
These greenery-inspired napkin rings are bursting with fall color and made to be paired with a table dressed up for the season.
Shop It: $9.99; target.com
Seasonal Fireside Ceramic Candle
Make your entire home feel warm and cozy with this fireside-scented candle that you'll be tempted to burn every day, all day.
Shop It: $8.99; target.com
Pumpkin Brown Edge Stitch Napkin Set
To match your new table runner, of course! These stitched napkins will catch every pie crumb in style.
Shop It: $9.99; target.com
Glazed Round Ceramic + Wood Tiered Serve Stand
Display all of those delicious fall treats with a tiered serving stand in versatile neutral hues.
Shop It: $34.99; target.com
Round Antique Finish Copper Tray
This large catch-all try is perfect for putting on display piled with everything from a gaggle of miniature pumpkins to a collection of fall-scented candles.
Shop It: $24.99; target.com
Border Stripe Throw Blanket
Cozy season is here, and what better way to curl up on the couch than with a soft new throw blanket?
Shop It: $19.99; target.com
Textured Cotton Flare Tassel Throw Pillow in Rust
You can easily makeover any interior space for fall by throwing a rust-colored pillow or two onto a couch, chair, or bed.
Shop It: $19.99; target.com
Distressed Wood Plate Charger
Give your table setting a rustic look with these distressed, ultra-dark chargers that feel perfect for comforting suppers at home.
Shop It: $11.99; target.com
Wood Cake Stand
You'll need somewhere to put that pecan pie or spiced apple cake, and we'd say this natural wood cake stand feels fitting for the occasion.
Shop It: $24.99; target.com
Rectangle Antique Finish Copper Tray
This decorative tray is primed and ready to be the vintage autumn accent to change up your fall decor style.
Shop It: $34.99; target.com
Chunky Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket
Think of all the movie nights that would be made even cozier with this chunky throw blanket that comes in three different fall-perfect colors.
Shop It: $29.99; target.com