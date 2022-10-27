This 1,000-Square-Foot Guest House In The North Carolina Mountains Is Full Of Small-Space Decorating Ideas

By
Mary Catherine McAnnally Scott
Mary Catherine McAnnally Scott
Mary Catherine McAnnally Scott

Mary Catherine Scott is a journalist, copywriter, and blogger based in Asheville, North Carolina.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022
Maggie Dillon Interiors North Carolina Guest House Living Room
Photo: Photo: Anna Routh Barzin Styling: Kendra Surface

Originally, interior designer Maggie Dillon's clients had planned to build a billiard house beside their dwelling in North Carolina's Grandfather Mountain community. But the arrival of their two grandchildren changed their plans. They brought on the Raleigh, North Carolina-based decorator to reimagine the structure into something a little cozier and better suited for family visits. The catch? The footprint of the structure was less than one thousand square feet. "The name of the game was to use every nook and cranny that we could," says Dillon. Here's how she tackled the assignment with a blend of nimble space-savers and stylish built-ins.

01 of 09

Take Notes from the Original

Maggie Dillon Interiors_North Carolina Guest House
Photo: Anna Routh Barzin Styling: Kendra Surface

"The homeowners' main goal was to create the illusion that the new structure was not actually new," says Dillon. The original house, owned by her clients since the 1990s, had a specific mountain aesthetic that the designer wanted to complement. To integrate the guest house, she made sure to pull elements of natural color throughout each room. She worked with Charlotte-based architect Don Duffy to ensure that each corner of the small space would be put to good use.

02 of 09

Maximize Small Spaces

Maggie Dillon Interiors North Carolina Guest House Living Room
Photo: Anna Routh Barzin Styling: Kendra Surface

To warm the great room without cluttering it, Dillon opted for Nyhavn sconces from Urban Electric (covered in custom Soane shades in Chestnut) instead of floor lamps. She added built-in bunk beds and installed large drawers beneath the bottom one for added storage. "We also wanted to make sure there was at least one multi-use surface, so we included a table and chairs for puzzles, coffee, or working from home," she says of the Highland House set.

03 of 09

Choose Sturdy Fabrics

Maggie Dillon Interiors North Carolina Guest House Living Room
Photo: Anna Routh Barzin Styling: Kendra Surface

Painting the walls a neutral color (Farrow and Ball in Pointing, no. 2003) left the designer free to explore brighter fabrics on the furniture. She covered two Highland House swivel chairs in a bold Ferrick Mason's Kinkead in Colonial Red, then added two rollable vintage stools covered in Schumacher performance velvet in Mineral. High-resilience textiles keep furniture from appearing shabby with use, which was a priority for her clients as they wanted to welcome their young grandchildren worry-free.

04 of 09

Consider the Little Elements

Maggie Dillon Interiors North Carolina Guest House Bunk Detail
Photo: Anna Routh Barzin Styling: Kendra Surface

"This small detail is one of my favorite things in the whole house!" says Dillon. "We carved niches into the bunk walls that are wide enough to fit a phone, a glass of water, and a book." She also included an outlet and a USB port for easy device-charging. Since the bunk beds are visible throughout the great room, the designer made them an aesthetically pleasing focal point, hanging a cheery fabric for the curtain panels and wrapping the bunks' interior in matching custom wallpaper (Friendly Folk Happy Blue by Andrew Martin).

05 of 09

Carve Out Room to Relax

Maggie Dillon Interiors North Carolina Guest House Day Bed
Photo: Anna Routh Barzin Styling: Kendra Surface

"Across from the bunks, I wanted to create the ideal place to lounge and read," shares the designer, who mirrored the bunk's deep drawers below the day bed. She cozied it up with custom covered pillows and a bold printed throw from Mantas Ezcaray. To honor the guest house's original purpose as a game hall, Dillon and Duffy added a nod to playing cards by having a small diamond carved into each baluster on the staircase.

06 of 09

Spring for Built-Ins

Maggie Dillon Interiors North Carolina Guest House Bedroom
Photo: Anna Routh Barzin Styling: Kendra Surface

In the loft, Dillon commissioned a custom wavy headboard to deliver a dose of whimsy, then covered it in a Mulberry Shetland Plaid in Quartz. "The owners wanted their guests to have full-length hanging space and room for suitcases," she says, so she crafted built-in nightstands and wardrobes to keep the furniture footprint sleek. To help them pop against the shiplap walls, she outfitted the cabinet doors with caning from Banner Cabinets in Newland, North Carolina, stained to match the floors in dark walnut.

07 of 09

Design Pretty Hiding Places

Maggie Dillon Interiors North Carolina Guest House Kitchenette
Photo: Anna Routh Barzin Styling: Kendra Surface

"Being able to shut things away helps guests feel at home because they don't feel like they're making a mess in someone else's house," notes Dillon. To that end, the cabinetry conceals and contains the microwave, pantry staples, and glassware, as well as taller cleaning supplies. She chose a cool neutral countertop in Calacatta Vagli marble. To create a cohesive color story, Dillon carried the classic paint color, French Gray no. 242 by Farrow and Ball, from the kitchenette to the primary bathroom.

08 of 09

Make the Most of Bitty Rooms

Maggie Dillon Interiors_North Carolina Guest House_bathroom
Photo: Anna Routh Barzin Styling: Kendra Surface

"Despite the small space, we wanted to make sure the bathroom felt large," says the designer. To keep the Calacatta Gold Marble countertops clutter-free, Dillon installed large drawers wired for electricity that can both house toiletries and power hair tools. The large lower cabinets easily stash cleaning products (Classic Brass pulls in Apres, coordinating coin knobs). "All of our plumbing fixtures came from Waterworks," she says. "I was excited that our clients opted for this beautiful unlacquered brass finish."

09 of 09

Share the Essentials

Maggie Dillon Interiors North Carolina Guest House Kitchenette
Photo: Anna Routh Barzin Styling: Kendra Surface

"The clients wanted just enough to keep their guests comfortable, but not enough that they'd stay holed up in the guest house all weekend," says Dillon. She included a small refrigerator and sink, but no cooktop; all big meals happen at the main house. She collaborated with the homeowner's daughter, who sources art professionally, to bring character to the nook. The eye-catching sculptural piece over the sink was created by Derek Velasquez and fit perfectly in scale and tone.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Coastal Lowcountry Living Room
85 Living Room Decorating Ideas
Cape Cod-style beach cottage in Orleans, Massachusettes with gray shingles, black shutters, and a water view.
73 Beautiful Beach Cottage Ideas To Inspire Your Dream Retreat
Maison Studio WaterColor, FL Neutral Kitchen with Shiplap Wall Backsplash
88 Beautiful Kitchens to Plan Your Dream Space
Fran Chaiprakob 1920s-Style Colonial home
See How This Designer Fills A New Home With Her Favorite Old-House Moves
Rustic Mountain House Large Porch with Seating
The Blue Ridge Mountains Inspired the Inviting Design in This High Country Getaway 
Idea House 2020 in Asheville NC Designed by Beau Clowney Architects in The Ramble Biltmore Forest Community
2020 Southern Living Idea House: A Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Hideaway
Front exterior of 1894 Officer's Quarters House in Sullivan's Island, SC
A Thoughtful Renovation Preserves the Beauty and Character of This Sullivan's Island Home
Keep it Comfortable
Our 34 Best Bathroom Ideas for a Relaxing Retreat
Idea House exterior
2022 Idea House: Step Inside Our Coastal Carolina Home
Coastal cottage exterior
This Thoughtful Renovation Turned an Outdated Cottage Into a Charming Mobile Bay Retreat
Amie Corely Office Sitting Aear
Our Best Small Space Decorating Tricks You Should Steal
Meg Kelly's 1960s Ranch Living Room with Leather Sofa
Inside the Renovation of a 1960s Ranch-Style Home in Nashville
2018 Idea House in Austin, Texas Front Exterior Curb Appeal
Our Biggest Before and After of All Time
Historic Amish barn at Flat Mountain Farm
This North Carolina Couple Turned a Well-Loved Property Into Their Forever Home
Shaun Smith New Orleans Ranch Dining Room
80 Stylish Dining Room Ideas
Tod Childress Fishing Cabin Before in Shenandoah Valley, VA
This Couple Renovated a 1,400-Square-Foot 1950s Cabin in the Spectacular Shenandoah Valley