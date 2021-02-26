Fruit Decor Is Making a Comeback, And Our Homes Are Ready For it

Long before British wallpaper genius William Morris burst onto the 19th-century design scene, wowing with his legendary florals, he had pomegranates on his mind. The plump delicacies starred in one of his earliest prints in the 1860s, simply dubbed Fruit. But Morris certainly wasn't the only one enamored with nature's bounty. It has always been a seed of creativity, even influencing some of the most popular Pyrex patterns .

Beyond still life art, produce has more recently become a bright light in the world of decor. With the 21st-century wallpaper revival came kitchens splashed in citrus and powder rooms doused in peaches. As for the pomegranate, with its rich jewel tones that have inspired modern paint colors aplenty, the ancient fruit became a repeat motif for the Morris & Co. brand—and perhaps the main squeeze behind the designer's most famous tagline: "Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful."