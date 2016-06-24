19 Bold Colors for Your Front Door

This cheerful blue looks good anywhere, especially on a white exterior or on a lighthearted Dutch door. It promises an instant smile from neighbors as well as curious house hunters. Need advice on going Dutch? Check out Jeld-Wen Model 1242; customize it with small, plain hardware.

Paint It

Greek Isles (P510-1); behr.com

Defining Elements

Double up on pots. Keep the plantings equally loose and casual with baskets and a smattering of mossy terra-cotta containers.