40 Cozy Ideas for Fireplace Mantels

In the South, we love a well-styled and accessorized fireplace mantle. The more layers, the prettier the finished product. One of our favorite mantel decorating ideas is to layer varying sizes of framed or unframed art on the shelf. Though you don't always have to hang art, if you do, be aware of how high the frames are in your space. You can try placing artwork just a few inches above the mantel as a tip for the ideal height. Another fireplace mantel decorating idea is to place mirrors in various sizes and shapes to replace the standard single mirror.

There are so many seasonal and festive fireplace mantel ideas that you can try out too. We have mantel decorating ideas for Christmas, but we don't forget the beautiful scenery changes in fall. Many of these autumn-inspired mantel decorations are a great way to cozy up to the fire on those chilly fall days. Before hanging up your decorating hat, don't forget about your outdoor fireplace because it deserves some love too. Here are some cozy ways to make any fireplace the room's focal point.