18 Farmhouse Sinks with Vintage Charm
When the kitchen renovation goal is rustic chic, a farmhouse sink is the only way to go. Also known as apron sinks, they create a stylish look with an exposed bowl-front while providing all the benefits of a hardworking deep basin. Choosing a farmhouse sink elevates your washing station from purely functional to a charming statement piece. Opt for an eye-catching and classic white, a stainless steel apron sink, or even a colorful one to spruce up your kitchen countertop. Adding a skirt is another easy way to call focus to your dapper apron sink. Whether you're a Kohler gal or House of Rohl is more up your alley, choose your farmhouse sink wisely as a classy and practical addition to your kitchen. Make sure to take stock of your countertops, cabinetry, and decor to choose a cohesive farmhouse sink that will uplift the charm of the entire space. Not sure how a farmhouse sink can fit into your kitchen? We've gathered some of our favorite apron sinks from over the years to provide inspiration.
Timeless Farmhouse Sink
Designed more than 115 years ago, this classic Shaws Original farmhouse sink is simple without being boring, and it's extra deep for washing pots and pans. Sharp design and a neutral color scheme make way for bold print and colorful counter-top accents.
Butter Yellow Farmhouse Sink
The signature apron front of this farmhouse sink protrudes beyond the countertop and into the space generally reserved for cabinetry. The butter yellow sink, which is actually wall-mounted, also has an integrated backsplash.
Blue Cottage Sink
A pretty Covington Blue backdrop and window frame the farmhouse sink. Meanwhile, salvaged corbels support the corner shelves nearby and add character to the area.
Earthy Kitchen Sink
Just above this kitchen's apron-front sink, a dark-stained window stands out in a warm hue. Thinned paint coats walls, ceilings, and cabinetry to create the patina of weathered wood. Designers finished off this sink's look with a faucet from House of Rohl.
Retro Reproduction Sink
The built-out backsplash helps to accommodate the relatively narrow depth of the reproduction sink and provides a useful ledge for display. Details including small, colorful tiles add eye-catching interest and old-school charm to this vintage kitchen.
Two-Bowl Sink
Dual dishwashers and dual faucets work double-time to hold dishes and pots. Great for families, this setup also streamlines washing hands before supper.
Colorful Contrast Sink
Black granite countertops contrast nicely with the aqua cabinets and white porcelain farm sink. Adding a pop of color is always a good idea, especially Covington Blue.
Stainless Steel Sink
Admire the shape of a farmhouse sink but looking for something a tad bit sleeker? This stainless steel sink is an updated take on the original farmhouse.
Sunny Farmhouse Sink
This elegant white sink is brightened with a marble countertop and a light-filled view of the sunroom. This kitchen design by Stephen Litchfield at Litchfield Cabinetry proves that clean, white hues will look good year round, whether paired with a green spring and summer, warm-toned autumn, or matching white winter backdrop.
Versatile Laundry Sink
A deep-basined apron-front sink keeps with the ranch-style of this home in the hardworking laundry room. To give the eye a place to rest amid a sea of blue, a black soapstone countertop and backsplash anchor the room.
Classic White Sink
To create a backdrop that's simple and fresh, stick to the classics. This clean, kid-friendly kitchen includes a white farmhouse sink, white cabinets, white marble backsplash tiles, Lagos blue limestone countertops, and stainless steel appliance.
Hardworking Economical Sink
The farmhouse sink makes this small kitchen space stylish and functional. Narrow, 6-inch deep shelves turn an empty wall next to the sink into a coffee niche.
Clean-Cut Sink
Strike the perfect balance between vintage and modern with a sleek apron sink surrounded by rustic charm like in this Blue Ridge Mountain home. This skirted bright white sink is all clean lines and accompanied by neutral tones, it's is the best of both worlds.
White Contrast Sink
Imposed against dark cabinetry, a crisp white farmhouse sink stands out to its highest potential. This design strategically matches the sink to the kitchen island coloring in order to tie in the whole space.
Copper Tone Sink
Built-in Sink
The secret to this home's apron sink is that it's actually kind of an intruder into the collection. In reality, it's just an extension of the slate countertop and made from the same material. This pseudo-sink is the way to go if you're looking for a sink to seamlessly blend in with your countertop design while shining through the cabinetry below.
Extra Deep Sink
This heavy-set sink makes an impact in the kitchen. Its design is bold and clean cut, not to mention rather large so it'll safely hold all your dishes after entertaining guests. This kitchen relies on striking neutrals (yes, this oxymoron is definitely possible) and pops of fun patterns such as in the curtain.
Center Staple Sink
This room features the quintessential modern farmhouse sink with old-school Southern charm. The details in this room are what pull it all together, from delicate hardware and gray tones to bright florals and greenery oriented around the sink as a focal point.