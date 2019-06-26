45 Farmhouse Décor Ideas for Your Southern Home
The Southern Gothic House Plan
Every little town in the agrarian South has at least one Gothic farmhouse. This house plan features a trio of steep gables, a wide front porch, clapboard siding, and bold millwork.
Shiplap Foyer
A vignette (created with a table, a round mirror, and a lamp) at the rear of a shiplap entryway draws your eye right into the home.
“Dark wood floors work for every lifestyle,” says designer Heather Chadduck Hillegas of the 5-inch, 100-year-old reclaimed walnut planks used.
Mixed Wood Washes
Don't be afraid to use different washes of soft color to create an all-over rustic look.
Antique Dry Bar
In lieu of a custom built-in, designer Anna Braund put her great-grandfather's old chest to work as a butler's pantry in the hallway.
Modern Farmhouse Foyer
Farmhouse style...but make it feel fresh. Pair clean, straight lines with earthy tones and rustic pieces for a blend that's all your own.
“Farmhouse, minimalism, cottage, and modern. Picture them all together—that’s my look," says Kay Volmar of her 1912 Florida cottage.
Hidden Storage Bookshelf
Shiplap makes a wonderful distraction, eh? The "secret" door to the crawl space beneath the stairs doubles as a movable bookcase.
Cozy Breakfast Nook
“It’s a hard working space for everything from snacks to homework to breakfast. All five of us just climb in,” says decorator Fran Keenan of her breakfast nook. (Fun fact: The table is from her childhood breakfast room!)
Rustic Kitchen Design
Pick a statement-making range hood to round out a rustic space.
The Whiteside Farm House Plan
This house plan comes equipped with an almost-wraparound front porch, which offers plenty of space for nostalgic porch-sitting. Prefer a little more privacy? There are also two porches off the back (one is screened). Talk about options. In traditional farmhouse style, a sensible metal hangs over the front porch.
Natural Wood Bedroom Walls
It just feels right to leave the natural wood as-is in a farmhouse bedroom. For avid hunters or collectors, it makes an ideal spot to display hunting mounts.
Refined Country Details
An antique etched-glass pendant adds elegance to this side entry, while animal skulls stand in for hooks—to catch hats, leashes, and other gear—and add a touch of country charm.
Old-Meets-New Decor
Build your home around antique pieces, adding in more modern accents to tie the space together. An antique table for the entry, a set of cool wicker bull heads for the stairway wall. Balance!
A-Frame Bedroom Design
Something about an A-frame bedroom gives us major farmhouse vibes. Designer Ashley Gilbreath suggests trying a large light fixture in spaces with high or unconventional ceilings to add a warm, full feeling. "It helps draw your eye upward and balances the empty space up top," she says.
Natural Textures
Classic buffalo check bedding looks right at home with textured wallpaper and a custom faux-bamboo bedframe.
Creative Storage Ideas
If you're short on square footage, use big family pieces in creative new ways, such as by storing dry goods or miscellaneous supplies in a china cabinet.
Family-Oriented Living-and-Dining Room
Any farmhouse-style home should be full of warmth and life. Multi-functional spaces ensure everyone is spending quality time together. (Tip: Cluster furniture to create defined spaces.)
Layered Neutrals
You know what never goes out of style? Neutrals. For a simple farmhouse layout, painting everything white makes the best backdrop for layering neutrals.
Multi-Purpose Accents
There's no reason to leave any room without an old piece of furniture. For example, this antique trestle table easily serves as an island, a prep station, and a dining table as needed. Add a deep farmhouse sink, and you're set.
Minimalist Den Design
Lucky for us Southerners, wall decor can come right from the closet. Kay Volmar—who renovated her 1912 Florida cottage on a dime—gave us the best tip for filling a blank wall without a high price-tag: “Hang all your hats together in one grouping!”
Working Farm Stables
We'd like our farmhouse to come complete with horses and chickens, please and thank you. It doesn't get any more Southern than this.
Sliding Barn Doors
Sliding barn doors in the kitchen? Don't mind if we do. Even better if they're taken from an early-1900s Tennessee barn, like seen here.
Cozy Kitchen Table
Go for timeless and surprisingly budget-friendly selections like beadboard walls (which run vertically for height), mahogany countertops, and hardwood floors painted a deep green gray (Benjamin Moore's Randolph Gray in an exterior Arborcoat finish for durability). Designer Olivia Brock topped off this room with a Country French drop-leaf table, found at a local antiques store.
Wood-Topped Counters
"People think wooden counters require a lot of maintenance, but we just oil them twice a month," says designer Hanna Seabrook. "These are 2 ½ inches thick, which makes them look substantial."
Open Shelving
Show off your collections of cookware and cookbooks on open shelves—you've earned it!
Painted Shiplap Mudroom
Go crazy, and coat your shiplap walls in a bold color, like this dark blue. It makes any room instantly more interesting.
Reclaimed Wooden Beams
Turn a newly built room into a lived-in farmhouse haven, starting with reclaimed wood beams.
Open Country Kitchen
Open shelving makes a case for displaying your china pattern all year long—and an airy, light-filled kitchen will let the morning be known before the rooster's crow.
Living Room Charm
From the board-and-batten doors to the reclaimed-brick fireplace, this living room is full of Southern charm.
The Lowcountry Farmhouse House Plan
This house plan makes the most of two Southern home styles: the farmhouse and the Lowcountry cottage.
Natural Accents
Let nature and design unite in down-to-earth decor, even at Christmastime. Naturally shed elk antlers on the back of the mantelpiece and simple Fraser fir garland will certainly do the trick. The display centers around a portrait of the homeowner's father (which his great-grandmother painted).
Warm Natural Colors
This spice-colored bedroom—painted with Sherwin-Williams' Cavern Clay SW 7701—looks cozy enough to stay for awhile, don't y'all think?
Modern-Meets-Country Kitchen
Don't be afraid to add some color to a neutral-heavy home, such as with a fun backsplash choice. It makes any kitchen feel special.