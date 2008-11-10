Family Silhouettes
Make our framed silhouettes.
You will need:
• digital camera
• black fine-point permanent marker
• white colored pencil
• black paper―large enough for image
• white foam core board―any thickness
• a photo copier
• inexpensive frames without glass
• Aleene's Fast Grab Tacky Glue
• craft knife
• scissors
• wide plaid ribbon (for an oval frame)
• plaid fabric (at least 3 inches larger than the dimensions of your rectangular frame)
• staple gun and staples
Create a lasting impression with framed silhouettes you make yourself. Take profiles of family members against a white wall with a digital camera, and then enlarge images on a photo copier. Trace outline with a permanent marker, and then cut out pattern. Use pattern to trace image onto black paper with white colored pencil. Glue silhouette to white foam core board, and attach to the back of frame with glue or a staple gun.
To cover an oval frame, simply wrap with ribbon, and use a staple gun to attach at the top, bottom, and sides.
To cover a rectangular frame, brush front of frame with glue and cover with fabric. Once glue has dried, cut an X in the fabric, spanning from one inside corner to the other. Fold fabric inside to the back side of frame, and then staple in place. Trim away excess fabric.