Family-Friendly Kitchen
The Cook
Katie Tuttle is a busy mom, so when it came time to redo her closed-in kitchen, she wanted a space that could be a one-stop spot to cook, eat, and hang out. This would allow her family—husband Chad and daughters Allie (12), Lucie (7), and Millie (3)—ample room to be together before, during, and after meals.
When she talks abut her kitchen, you realize that she’s describing more than just a place to cook—it’s a cozy living area with an antique limestone mantel and a sun-drenched breakfast area.
The Look
Katie took a simplified approach to decorating. Working with David Edward Wiegand, she chose fabrics, colors, and furniture with a decidedly Swedish influence. Muted gray cabinetry with a distressed finish and open shelves reinforce the room’s openness. The stainless steel appliances and sink add a sleek, metallic luster. Even the honed travertine marble countertops have a lightness.
Katie’s flooring choice—pine boards covered in a thin coat of watered-down paint—contributes to the ambience. “The floors have a soft appearance, and I love them because they look old,” she says.
The Layout
“We asked architect Scott Ferguson to design this space with lots of windows and a more contemporary look,” Katie says. By enclosing a small deck, the Tuttles were able to relocate their kitchen, add a breakfast area in a window-filled bay, and create a living area with an elegant fireplace. They even worked in a pantry with wrap-around shelves for ample storage.
Farm-Style Sink
Katie’s favorite feature is the 36-inch farm-style sink from Franke. “We would be hard-pressed to make it through the day without our farm-style sink," she says. "It holds everything!”
Farm-style sink: Manor House series (MHX710-36) 36" apron front, single bowl, stainless steel sink by Franke; frankeconsumerproducts.com.
Easy-Access Shelves
Instead of hiding everything behind cabinet doors, the Tuttles chose airy, easy-access shelves.
Hand-Finished Cabinets
The cabinets were hand-finished by applying a base color and then distressing with the trim color.
Cabinet paint: Minnow (28-25), by Pratt & Lambert Paints; prattandlambert.com.
Marble on Budget
“We wanted something different for the countertops,” Katie says, “so to get marble on our budget, we used 24- x 24-inch honed travertine tiles. They were laid tightly together to look like a slab and finished with a thick edge.”
The kitchen’s 78- x 40-inch island features seating for three and a secondary prep sink.
Barstools: Kali Stool in Cream by Hawley & Co.; hawleyco.com or 918/587-0510.
Dining Nook Walls
On the walls and ceiling, boards are butted together for vintage cottage charm. They show off Katie’s cream color palette. “I love them because they look soft and creamy—not too stark,” she says.
Wall paint: Bone White (10-32) by Pratt & Lambert Paints; prattandlambert.com.
Trim paint: Lambswool (11-30), also by Pratt & Lambert Paints.
- Breakfast table: from Susan Arnold & Co.; susanarnold.com or 918/584-7766.
- Dining chairs: Napa chairs by Pottery Barn; potterybarn.com. (Note: Homeowner painted the chair legs and added slipcovers.)
- Dining chair slipcover fabric: Textured Leaf Blue by Shabby Chic (shabbychic.com), available through Cottage Chic Store; cottagechicstore.com or 910/944-0501.
- Clock: from Charles Faudree; charlesfaudree.com or 918/747-9706.
Living Area
The adjoining living area contains leather swivel chairs that can be rotated to face the kitchen or the TV and fireplace. The long upholstered ottoman does double duty as a coffee table and a bench.
“The white leather chairs in the living area were definitely a splurge,” Katie says, “but they’re so practical. You can wipe them down at the end of the day.”
- Mantel: Antique limestone mantel from Antique Warehouse by Dale Gillman; 918/592-2900.
- Club chairs: Leather by Natuzzi; us.natuzzi.com or 336/887-8300.
- Side tables: from T.A. Lorton; talorton.com or 918/743-1600.