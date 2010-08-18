Family-Friendly Kitchen

Katie Tuttle is a busy mom, so when it came time to redo her closed-in kitchen, she wanted a space that could be a one-stop spot to cook, eat, and hang out. This would allow her family—husband Chad and daughters Allie (12), Lucie (7), and Millie (3)—ample room to be together before, during, and after meals.

When she talks abut her kitchen, you realize that she’s describing more than just a place to cook—it’s a cozy living area with an antique limestone mantel and a sun-drenched breakfast area.