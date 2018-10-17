30 DIY Fall Wreaths We’ve Been Dreaming About
When the leaves begin to change, we know it’s time to start breaking out our favorite fall décor to get us in the spirit and give a warm welcome to the season. From festive tablescapes to DIY home decorating projects, we look forward to making our homes cozy and bursting with everything fall. Fall decorating isn’t quite complete until there’s a big festive wreath hanging from our door (or a simple one if we’re feeling like going more subtle this year). Wreaths are the ultimate fall décor canvas. You can add pumpkins, corn husks, nuts, flowers, herbs, or burlap—the possibilities are endless. Make a wreath highlighting just one fall theme or material, or make one that includes all of them! It’s simple and easy to make a wreath that’s perfect for you and your family this season. Here are 30 DIY fall wreaths that we’ve been dreaming of.
How To Make A Wreath Of Pumpkins
We love this mini-pumpkin look.
Warm Hydrangea Wreath
We love the use of brown in this wreath, especially the striped ribbon that accentuates the warm colors of the hydrangeas.
Indian Corn Wreath
We just love all of the color in this wreath, and the unconventional use of material that just screams autumn.
Apple Wreath
For those who think fall is nothing without apple-picking and hot apple cider, this wreath is for you.
Cotton Bur Wreath
Cotton burs make for a rustic, yet elegant wreath, and the rich purple burlap ribbon gives a great finishing touch.
Nut Wreath
We just love the use of acorns and any other seasonal nuts you can find around in this grapevine wreath. Add some leaves for color.
Bright Corn Husk Wreath
Richly dyed corn husks give a bold welcome to the season—perfect for color lovers out there. And for a party!
Hey Y’all Cotton Wreath
This door sign, attached to an inexpensive store-bought cotton wreath, gives a warm welcome to fall and your guests.
Asymmetrical Twig Wreath
This wreath keeps the pop of color to one side, making it a good balance of natural and bright.
Corn Husk Wreath
This corn husk wreath is rustic, yet sophisticated with its fun shape and light, natural color.
Dried Flower and Herb Wreath
This wreath looks like a fall fairytale, and smells good too!
Rustic Fall Wreath
If you’re into a very rustic autumn style, this wreath is perfect with its pine cones, burlap, and grapevine.
White Pumpkin Wreath
If you just love mini white pumpkin as much as we do, this wreath is a no-brainer. Using bright seasonal colors with the pop of crisp white makes for a lovely door statement.
Country Whole-Grain Wreath
Straw and oats make this wreath positively pilgrim-inspired—and hey, that’s the reason for the fall season, right?
Dried Orange Wreath
Dried oranges just seem to put everyone in the holiday mood, and we just love the look of the pretty orange color on this wreath.
Fresh Sage Wreath
Sometimes taking a natural or subtle approach is the best way to get stunningly simple fall décor, like with this fresh sage wreath.
Bold Floral Wreath
If you like big, bold flowers and color—no matter the season—this wreath is a great choice.
Natural Cotton Wreath
Keeping with natural colors, this grapevine wreath with cotton and any rustic greenery you like is a rustic stunner.
Twig & Pom-Pom Wreath
This starburst-shaped wreath is an original approach to a fall wreath, and we’re loving the pom-poms.
Colorful Fall Foliage Wreath
Nothing says autumn quite like our favorite fall leaves, making this brightly colored wreath the perfect welcome.
Broom Door Badge
If you don’t want a traditional wreath, these fall door accents are a gorgeous alternative.
Bohemian Feather Wreath
This cool wreath makes a statement, while sticking to a more natural style.
Faux Boxwood Wreath
For a pop of green, this natural wreath is a simple option for your door.
Raw Husk Wreath
This frayed and bunched raw husk wreath welcomes autumn to your home in a whimsical way.
Non-Traditional Antler Wreath
If you don’t want a traditional wreath shape or style, this antler door accent is a great alternative.
Fall Burlap Wreath
For the burlap lovers out there, this wreath is a go-to. You can switch up the flowers and ribbon to accessorize it according to your taste.
Candy Corn Wreath
This wreath is a little more whimsical for those who love being festive during the season.
Grape Vine & Orange Berry Wreath
Orange berry stems can give a simple pop of color to your door this year.
Faux Hydrangea Wreath in Fall Colors
Hydrangeas make for a full, warm wreath to welcome guests to your home.
Pistachio Nut Wreath
We love the use of a very unconventional material for this textured wreath. People will be asking you just what it’s made of.
"Pumpkins" and Acorns
These are actually pumpkin-on-a-stick eggplants—who would’ve known?