30 DIY Fall Wreaths We’ve Been Dreaming About

When the leaves begin to change, we know it’s time to start breaking out our favorite fall décor to get us in the spirit and give a warm welcome to the season. From festive tablescapes to DIY home decorating projects, we look forward to making our homes cozy and bursting with everything fall. Fall decorating isn’t quite complete until there’s a big festive wreath hanging from our door (or a simple one if we’re feeling like going more subtle this year). Wreaths are the ultimate fall décor canvas. You can add pumpkins, corn husks, nuts, flowers, herbs, or burlap—the possibilities are endless. Make a wreath highlighting just one fall theme or material, or make one that includes all of them! It’s simple and easy to make a wreath that’s perfect for you and your family this season. Here are 30 DIY fall wreaths that we’ve been dreaming of.