30 DIY Fall Wreaths We’ve Been Dreaming About

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
October 17, 2018
Pinterest/Martha Stewart

When the leaves begin to change, we know it’s time to start breaking out our favorite fall décor to get us in the spirit and give a warm welcome to the season. From festive tablescapes to DIY home decorating projects, we look forward to making our homes cozy and bursting with everything fall. Fall decorating isn’t quite complete until there’s a big festive wreath hanging from our door (or a simple one if we’re feeling like going more subtle this year). Wreaths are the ultimate fall décor canvas. You can add pumpkins, corn husks, nuts, flowers, herbs, or burlap—the possibilities are endless. Make a wreath highlighting just one fall theme or material, or make one that includes all of them! It’s simple and easy to make a wreath that’s perfect for you and your family this season. Here are 30 DIY fall wreaths that we’ve been dreaming of.

How To Make A Wreath Of Pumpkins

We love this mini-pumpkin look.

Warm Hydrangea Wreath

Pinterest/It All Started With Paint

We love the use of brown in this wreath, especially the striped ribbon that accentuates the warm colors of the hydrangeas.

Find the DIY guide at It All Started With Paint

Indian Corn Wreath

Pinterest/StoneGable

We just love all of the color in this wreath, and the unconventional use of material that just screams autumn.

Find the DIY guide at StoneGable

Apple Wreath

Pinterest/The Wood Grain Cottage

For those who think fall is nothing without apple-picking and hot apple cider, this wreath is for you.

Find the DIY guide at The Wood Grain Cottage

Cotton Bur Wreath

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Cotton burs make for a rustic, yet elegant wreath, and the rich purple burlap ribbon gives a great finishing touch.

Find the DIY guide at Southern Living

Nut Wreath

Pinterest/The Daily Basics

We just love the use of acorns and any other seasonal nuts you can find around in this grapevine wreath. Add some leaves for color.

Find the DIY guide at The Daily Basics

Bright Corn Husk Wreath

Pinterest/Martha Stewart

Richly dyed corn husks give a bold welcome to the season—perfect for color lovers out there. And for a party!

Find the DIY guide at Martha Stewart

Hey Y’all Cotton Wreath

Pinterest/Winnie Jean

This door sign, attached to an inexpensive store-bought cotton wreath, gives a warm welcome to fall and your guests.

Find the materials at Winnie Jean

Asymmetrical Twig Wreath

Pinterest/Artsy Chicks Rule

This wreath keeps the pop of color to one side, making it a good balance of natural and bright.

Find the DIY guide at Artsy Chicks Rule

Corn Husk Wreath

Pinterest/Martha Stewart

This corn husk wreath is rustic, yet sophisticated with its fun shape and light, natural color.

Find the DIY guide at Martha Stewart

Dried Flower and Herb Wreath

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

This wreath looks like a fall fairytale, and smells good too!

Find the DIY guide at Southern Living

Rustic Fall Wreath

Pinterest/Crafts Unleashed

If you’re into a very rustic autumn style, this wreath is perfect with its pine cones, burlap, and grapevine.

Find the DIY guide at Crafts Unleashed

White Pumpkin Wreath

Pinterest/StoneGable

If you just love mini white pumpkin as much as we do, this wreath is a no-brainer. Using bright seasonal colors with the pop of crisp white makes for a lovely door statement.

Find the DIY guide at StoneGable

Country Whole-Grain Wreath

Pinterest/Keeping With The Times

Straw and oats make this wreath positively pilgrim-inspired—and hey, that’s the reason for the fall season, right?

Find the DIY guide at Keeping With The Times

Dried Orange Wreath

Pinterest/Sparkle Living

Dried oranges just seem to put everyone in the holiday mood, and we just love the look of the pretty orange color on this wreath.

Find the DIY guide at Sparkle Living

Fresh Sage Wreath

Pinterest/Handmade in the Heartland

Sometimes taking a natural or subtle approach is the best way to get stunningly simple fall décor, like with this fresh sage wreath.

Find the DIY guide at Handmade in the Heartland

Bold Floral Wreath

Pinterest/2 Bees in a Pod

If you like big, bold flowers and color—no matter the season—this wreath is a great choice.

Find the DIY guide at 2 Bees In A Pod

Natural Cotton Wreath

Pinterest/Run to Radiance

Keeping with natural colors, this grapevine wreath with cotton and any rustic greenery you like is a rustic stunner.

Find the DIY guide at Run to Radiance

Twig & Pom-Pom Wreath

Pinterest/A Beautiful Mess

This starburst-shaped wreath is an original approach to a fall wreath, and we’re loving the pom-poms.

Find the DIY guide at A Beautiful Mess

Colorful Fall Foliage Wreath

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Nothing says autumn quite like our favorite fall leaves, making this brightly colored wreath the perfect welcome.

Find the DIY guide at Southern Living

Broom Door Badge

Helen Norman

If you don’t want a traditional wreath, these fall door accents are a gorgeous alternative.

Find the DIY guide at Southern Living

Bohemian Feather Wreath

Pinterest/Place of My Taste

This cool wreath makes a statement, while sticking to a more natural style.

Find the DIY guide at Place Of My Taste

Faux Boxwood Wreath

Pinterest/Anderson + Grant

For a pop of green, this natural wreath is a simple option for your door.

Find the DIY guide at Anderson + Grant

Raw Husk Wreath

Pinterest/Kleinworth & Co.

This frayed and bunched raw husk wreath welcomes autumn to your home in a whimsical way.

Find the DIY guide at Kleinworth & Co.

Non-Traditional Antler Wreath

Pinterest/Twelve on Main

If you don’t want a traditional wreath shape or style, this antler door accent is a great alternative.

Find the DIY guide at Twelve on Main

Fall Burlap Wreath

Pinterest/Landeelu

For the burlap lovers out there, this wreath is a go-to. You can switch up the flowers and ribbon to accessorize it according to your taste.

Find the DIY guide at Landeelu

Candy Corn Wreath

Pinterest/The House of Smiths

This wreath is a little more whimsical for those who love being festive during the season.

Find the DIY guide at The House of Smiths

Grape Vine & Orange Berry Wreath

Pinterest/To Simply Inspire

Orange berry stems can give a simple pop of color to your door this year.

Find the DIY guide at To Simply Inspire

Faux Hydrangea Wreath in Fall Colors

Pinterest/Honey We're Home

Hydrangeas make for a full, warm wreath to welcome guests to your home.

Find the DIY guide at Honey We’re Home

Pistachio Nut Wreath

Pinterest/Hometalk

We love the use of a very unconventional material for this textured wreath. People will be asking you just what it’s made of.

Find the DIY guide at Hometalk

"Pumpkins" and Acorns

Laurey W. Glenn

These are actually pumpkin-on-a-stick eggplants—who would’ve known?

Find the DIY guide at Southern Living

By Kaitlyn Yarborough