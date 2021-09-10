Festive Fall Vases That'll Show Off the Colors of the Season

Welcoming fall means a few things for me: putting "All Too Well" on repeat, pulling out my two sweaters (this is my effort to build a capsule wardrobe), side-eyeing the long winter coat in my closet, stocking up on hot chocolate, and sniffing every single seasonal flower at the farmers market. Monet is attributed to having said he must have flowers, always, and the man isn't wrong. I need them, too. And, if I have flowers, I also need a vase. Vases, plural, if I'm feeling exuberant. The glass lemonade pitcher in my mother's cupboard and tiny mason jars are no longer cutting it (speaking from experience).