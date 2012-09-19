80+ Fall Decorating Ideas for a Beautiful Autumn Season

There are so many ways to decorate your home in a tasteful and festive way for fall. Pumpkins, gourds, fall foliage, and pinecones are a handful of popular themes that can serve as inspiration. You can mix all of these elements together across your mantle or you can stagger them artfully down your front steps. You can make a fall wreath out of miniature pumpkins. Use all cream for a more modern look or brightly colored orange for more Halloween-centric curb appeal. We love a garland made out of oversized pinecones that incorporates fresh magnolia or greenery secured with florist wire. Take the fresh elements off the pinecone garland before storing during the off season in a plastic tub.

When decorating for fall, it is best to get the most bang for your buck and pick one look that will carry you through the tailgate, Halloween, and Thanksgiving seasons. So, bring the warm colors of fall into your home with these beautiful and simple decorating projects—there's no need to be too holiday specific.